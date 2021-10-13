New Delhi, October 13: Vaccination against COVID-19 (Coronavirus) is now very much linked to international travel. If you are planning to go abroad for a vacation or on a professional visit, you must know quarantine rules and whether the country allows entry to fully vaccinated, partially vaccinated and not vaccinated individuals. Most countries, who have opened borders for international arrivals or are planning to do so from November, allows entry to fully vaccinated visitors from select countries. Here is a list of countries that are open to fully vaccinated Indians. COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine Not Approved For 2-18 Years Age Group, Evaluation Still Underway, Clarifies MoS Health Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar.

List of Countries Open to Fully Vaccinated Indians:

United States: The US will welcome fully vaccinated flyers from 33 countries, including India, from early November.

United Kingdom: Those who have completed two doses of Covishield can visit the UK without having to undergo a 10-day required quarantine.

Canada: Canada is open for Indian travelers who have received their last dose of COVID-19 vaccine at least 14 full days prior to the day they enter Canada.

Germany: Fully vaccinated Indians are allowed to travel to Germany with proof of vaccination and a negative test result.

Italy: Indians who hold Green Card issued by Germany can travel to Germany if they are fully vaccinated with Covishield.

France: France allows entry to Indians who are fully vaccinated. Such individuals need not go into quarantine. Indians who have not been vaccinated or who have been partially vaccinated must submit a negative RT-PCR test 72 hours before leaving for France. After arrival, such travelers will be quarantined for 10 days.

UAE: The United Arab Emirates is open for travelers, who have been completely vaccinated with World Health Organization-approved vaccines (WHO), from 14 countries, including India.

Nepal: Indians fully vaccinated Covishield and Covaxin can visit Nepal if the last dose is taken at least 14 days prior to your entry into the country. If you are not vaccinated or partially vaccinated, you must submit an RT-PCR test report within 72 hours of entering the country. You will be quarantined after arrival.

Maldives: Fully vaccinated Indians are allowed to travel to Maldives with a negative report not older than 96 hours before arriving in the island country.

Switzerland: Indians who have been fully vaccinated with WHO-recognized vaccines can visit Switzerland. without quarantine. Vaccination is not required for children under the age of 18.

Turkey: Indians, aged 12 and up who have completed two doses of Cvishield or Sputnik V, can travel to Turkey. They would no longer be subject to the statutory 14-day quarantine regulation.

Other countries such as Kenya and Spain also allow entry to fully vaccinated Indians. Thailand will also be open to fully-vaccinated visitors from "low risk" countries and regions without having to quarantine from next month. So far, 238.2 million people have contracted COVID-19 globally, while the deaths have surged to more than 4.85 million. Over 6.49 billion have been vaccinated so far.

