Islamabad [Pakistan], May 12 (ANI): In yet another "foreign conspiracy" allegation, Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has blamed an official based in the US for receiving illegal funds, as the party continued its final arguments in the foreign funding case before the Election Commission bench.

"PTI had fired one of its agents Dr Nasrullah, the treasurer of the US-based PTI company for allowing funding and collecting donations from prohibited sources," party counsel Anwar Mansoor Khan said, according to The News International.

"However, when asked by an ECP member if the contract between the PTI and its treasurer of the PTI US company was terminated for not following PTI policy on fund-raising, his reply was 'yes'," he said further.

The counsel later read out the engagement letter between the Special Auditor PTI Ahsan and Ahsan and PTI, claiming that the task assigned to the Special Auditor was not audit but an assignment to conduct the review of PTI donations received from abroad.

The petitioner, Akbar S Babar, has called on Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah to order an investigation with reference to the accounts of PTI's four Central Office employees.

PTI counsel Anwar Mansoor Khan explained that the two US-based companies registered in the United States for fund collection and other purposes, including influencing the US policy, were registered with Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) as per the US law, The News International reported.

He noted the PTI policy of collecting donations was according to the Political Parties Order 2002 and this was made clear to its agents in the US and the treasurer of the PTI US company.

Earlier Imran Khan claimed that both the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial and President Arif Alvi were in possession of a letter handed over to Asad Majeed Khan, the former ambassador of Pakistan by Donald Lu, the US Assistant Secretary of State.

He had earlier revealed that Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu had sent a threatening message to him through Pakistan's envoy Ambassador Asad Majeed. (ANI)

