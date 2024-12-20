Lahore, Dec 20 (PTI) Jailed former prime minister Imran Khan has announced yet another round of protest, this time a civil disobedience movement, asking the Pakistani diaspora to boycott remittances if his demands are not met by Sunday.

Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has launched multiple protests through 2023 and 2024 demanding the release of their supreme leader, the latest being in November 2024.

In a long post on his official X handle on Thursday, Khan, 72, put forth two major demands -- release of under-trial political prisoners and establishment of judicial commissions for transparent investigations into the incidents of May 9, 2023 and November 26, 2024 -- to hold talks with the Shehbaz Sharif government at the federal level.

“If these demands are not met by Sunday, the first phase of the civil disobedience movement -- boycott of remittances -- will be launched.

“We will appeal to Pakistanis living abroad that the situation in Pakistan is evident to you, democracy, the judiciary, and the media has been stifled, and a period of oppression and fascism is ongoing. Therefore, we urge you to start the boycott of remittances,” he said in the post.

Police had arrested hundreds of PTI supporters who participated in the November 26 protest, which included a march to the capital, Islamabad, and a planned sit-in demonstration.

The PTI founder on November 13 had issued a “final call” for nationwide protests, demanding the restoration of the PTI's electoral mandate, the release of detained party members, and the reversal of the 26th Amendment, which, he said, had strengthened a “dictatorial regime.”

Khan, currently lodged at the Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail, was arrested over an year ago and faces multiple cases since his government was toppled in April 2022.

After Khan was arrested in an accountability case in 2023, hundreds and thousands of his followers and workers of his party vandalised a dozen military installations, including the Jinnah House (Lahore Corps Commander House), Mianwali Airbase and the ISI building in Faisalabad on May 9. The Army headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi too was attacked by the mob for the first time.

On Thursday, Khan's post on X further alleged: “General Bajwa conspired against our elected government (in April 2022) and caused Pakistan a loss of USD 42 billion.”

The government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has caused immense damage to the IT industry and other sectors, which is why the public is disillusioned with it, he said. “The economy is in ruins, and the business class and capitalists are transferring their money abroad.”

He also said the courage and bravery with which PTI workers faced oppression on February 8 and November 26 this year are unparalleled.

Calling November 26 is the darkest day in Pakistan's history. “On this day, unarmed people were shot at by snipers; young people were injured and martyred, and several individuals have been missing for three weeks.

“It is the government's responsibility to find the missing people. The government must answer: where are these people? Our people have made sacrifices for democracy. As long as I am alive, I will fight for an investigation into the massacre of these individuals and will not rest until justice is served.”

