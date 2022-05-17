The Hague [Netherlands], May 17 (ANI): For the first time ever, a Human Rights Film Festival will be held in The Hague from Thursday providing an oppurtunity to filmmakers and attendees, to shed light on human rights issues across the globe, through the language of films.

The event organised by a Dutch based human rights organization Global Human Rights Defence (GHRD) will see several several films presented by various NGO's and filmmakers, eager to raise awareness on issues of human rights and awareness.

Global Human Rights Defence is an international Non Governmental Organization based in The Hague, Netherlands. GHRD focuses specifically on promoting and protecting human rights worldwide.

One of the movies 'From Xinyang to the Netherlands' discusses a journey of a woman, escaping concentration camps and the Uyghur genocide in China. Another movie "Never Forget Tibet" puts human rights concerns in Tibet back on the table.

'Life in Darkness, minorities prosecution in Pakistan' would also be one of the movies showcased the event.

Two short clips that will be screened use dance as a tool to highlight human rights concerns. Such are "Crash" and "Hope". A last addition to the program will be "Light", a tragic insight in the Kosovo war.

The screenings will be accompanied by a panel discussion, which will be hosted by GHRD representatives. Panelists will include, Stefan Ziegler, a successful Humanitarian Practitioner, lecturer, and producer for Advocacy Productions; Giovanni Marotta, International Legal Counselor; Eva Smulders, Development Economist; and Vivek Bhatt, Researcher in Human Rights and Institutions.

The panel is completed by Sarah McGibbon, Professor at Maastricht University in International Law and Mi Jung van der Velde, Lecturer and Researcher in Human Rights and Gender.

"This event is directed towards young political activists and students from all over the world," an official statement said.

"Global Human Rights Defence strongly believes in the power and impact of future generations across the globe wanting to make a difference! We hope to welcome students and young professionals from all Universities of the Netherlands and beyond," the statement read.

The festival will also create a platform for people in The Hague to connect, exchange ideas, and discuss the interdisciplinarity of Human Rights work, the statement said. (ANI)

