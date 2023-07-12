Thimphu [Bhutan], July 12 (ANI): In a major collaboration, Japan has offered medical scholarships for Bhutanese students, which will provide them with the opportunity to pursue their dreams of becoming medical professionals, Bhutan Live reported.

The Royal Civil Service Commission has signed a memorandum of understanding with the esteemed International Japan’s University of Health Welfare, marking a milestone for Bhutan’s education and healthcare sectors.

Under this collaboration, the University of Health Welfare will grant two scholarships for the prestigious Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) courses to Bhutanese students.

This opportunity is part of the university’s longstanding tradition of providing scholarships to numerous South Asian countries, reaffirming their commitment to fostering educational exchanges and international cooperation, Bhutan Live reported.

The decision to allocate two slots exclusively for Bhutanese students underscores the growing recognition of Bhutan’s potential in the field of medicine.

In addition, the University of Health Welfare has also expressed its intention to continue offering medical scholarships to Bhutanese students in the future, ensuring a sustained flow of talented medical professionals to Bhutan’s healthcare system.

As per Bhutan Live, Thimphu’s healthcare system has been striving to meet the needs of its citizens, particularly in remote and underserved areas. So, by sending promising students to study medicine in Japan, Bhutan aims to address the scarcity of medical professionals within its borders and enhance the overall quality of healthcare services across the country.

The selected Bhutanese students will embark on an educational journey that combines rigorous academic training with exposure to advanced medical techniques and technologies. They will be exposed to Japan’s cutting-edge medical infrastructure, renowned for its innovative approaches and emphasis on research and development.

This invaluable experience will also equip the students with the necessary skills and knowledge to tackle complex healthcare challenges upon their return to Bhutan.

Moreover, this exchange program is expected to foster cultural understanding and strengthen bilateral ties between Bhutan and Japan. The students will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in Japanese society and experience its rich heritage and vibrant traditions first-hand. This exposure to a different culture will broaden their perspectives, fostering cross-cultural dialogue and collaboration in the field of healthcare, Bhutan Live reported.

The Royal Civil Service Commission’s visionary partnership with the University of Health Welfare is a testament to Bhutan’s commitment to investing in its human capital and ensuring the well-being of its citizens.

As per Bhutan Live, by nurturing the next generation of medical professionals, Bhutan is paving the way for a brighter future in healthcare, where the nation’s own experts will contribute to the welfare of their fellow citizens.

Bhutan continues to prioritize the development of its healthcare sector, partnerships like these are instrumental in addressing the country’s unique challenges.

The government’s proactive efforts to provide its citizens with access to quality healthcare align with its overarching goal of Gross National Happiness—a holistic approach that seeks to balance material progress with spiritual and social well-being, Bhutan Live reported. (ANI)

