New York, July 11: Using Snapchat, Johnson City middle school principal Daniel Erickson allegedly tried to get a 16-year-old girl to meet him for sex in a distant place while carrying condoms, chicken nuggets, and a Grimace milkshake from McDonald's. According to a statement from the Broome County Sheriff's Office, Johnson City Middle School Principal Daniel Erickson was detained on Friday, July 7 and charged with attempted rape and enticing a kid. Before being detained, Erickson, 55, is said to have been in contact with the teen for at least a week. Harvey Weinstein Sexual Assault Case: Jessica Mann Is The Third Accuser to Come Forward During the Hollywood Producer’s New York Trial.

According to New York Post reports, the New York principal told her things that suggested he was "going to engage in sexual conduct with the minor." Before disclosing his identity to the girl, Erickson pretended to be a younger adult. He then persuaded the 16-year-old girl who he was by using "his position as the principal of Johnson City Middle School and school district database information," according to the authorities.

Officials claim that the teenager never came outside to speak with him despite Erickson's repeated efforts to meet with the girl, including showing up at her home. Harvey Weinstein Returns to New York Prison System After Two Years of Trial and Conviction of Rape in California.

According to multiple reports, authorities claimed they learned about the issue on Wednesday. Two days later, Erickson allegedly consented to meet the student in a far-off place to have sex. According to Broome County Sheriff Fred Akshar, Erickson arrived at the scene carrying a package of condoms, chicken nuggets, and a McDonald's Grimace milkshake. When he arrived, Erickson was apprehended by detectives at the scene.

According to the reports, the Broome County Correctional Facility was given custody of Erickson, where he's being detained without bail. Regarding the case, Sheriff Fred Akshar stated, "As a father, I know this is a nightmare scenario for any parent."

