Tokyo [Japan], November 11 (ANI): The relation between India and Japan are becoming more close to accept maximum number of Indian visitors. Japan Tourism Agency announced that 230,000 Indian tourists visited to Japan since January to September in this year.

It is 37 per cent increasing from previous year and 230,000 recorded beyond the number of 2024's 1-year Indian visitors.

Two young Indian planners living in Fukushima contribute to acceleration of this trend. Fukushima was damaged by Great East Japan Earthquake 2011 and currently on the way to recover and transform.

Trishit Banerjee (27) is a manager of Futaba Area Tourism Research Association and came from Mumbai. Swastika Harsh Jajoo(29) is a manager of FATRA and came from Delhi. They introduce "Educational Tour to Fukushima" to not only Japan but also all over the world including India.

They have come to Japan as foreign students of Tohoku University. Through learning and daily life they sympathized and be attracted to Tohoku area especially Fukushima.

Already they accepted "Educational Tourists" from 24 countries to study serious experience of Fukushima and recovering to transform to new community. Currently new industry of bioethanol, hydrogen, robot, wine industry, new agriculture and so on. They advocate its process is good text to create livable society for the people all over the world.

From India in January first internship students five people of Nath School of Business and Technology came based on MOU between NSBT and FATRA. In December 2nd internship students 10 people will come to Fukushima.

Not only students but also 20 Indian principals of school visited Fukushima. It is supported by EDTERRA which is educational tourism company.

Fukushima is recovering and cultivate new industry including energy resource, robot, drone, agriculture and so on. They are future subject of Japanese society. Considering its value to envisage future community, two young Indian planners define their mission "We introduce our favorite Fukushima all over the world". (ANI)

