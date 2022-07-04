Yerevan [Armenia], July 4 (ANI): India and Armenia on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding on High Impact Community Development Projects in Armenia with financial and technical assistance from India, said the Ministry of External Affairs in a statement.

The MoU was signed at the 8th India-Armenia Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technological, Cultural and Educational Cooperation (IGC) held in Yerevan today.

Also Read | Highland Park Shooting: Multiple People Shot at During Fourth of July Parade in United States; Here’s What We Know So Far.

Secretary (West) Ministry of External Affairs, Sanjay Verma led the Indian delegation. The Armenian delegation was led by the Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, the official statement said.

Taking to Twitter, Secretary (West) MEA, Sanjay Verma wrote, "Pleasure to call on FM @AraratMirzoyan and co-chair the 8th India-Armenia Inter Gov Commission in Yerevan. We also signed an MoU on Developmental Projects. India's relations with Armenia are historical and closer than ever before."

Also Read | Indian High Commission Urges Canadian Authorities to Withdraw Material Disrespecting Hindu Gods.

At the IGC, both sides discussed and reviewed the current state of cooperation in diverse fields such as trade, Investments, health, tourism, infrastructure, culture, connectivity, Information technology, agriculture, fintech and education.

Secretary (West) also called on the Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia, Hambardzum Matevosyan.

A Mahatma Gandhi Auditorium was later inaugurated at the Yerevan State Medical University (VSMU) along with Dr Armen Muradyan Rector of the University. Secretary (West) paid floral tributes to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi.

The Indian community in Armenia consists largely of over 700 students pursuing medical education at Yerevan State Medical University, which currently is the only University permitted by the Ministry of Education of Armenia to teach medicine in English medium. Secretary (West) also interacted with Indian students studying at the YSML.

The 7th IGC was held in April 2016 and the 6th IGC and FOC were held in New Delhi on 25 September 2013.

Prior to the IGC consultations, Secretary (West) was received by Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan for a tete-a-tete, the statement said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)