Kathmandu, Jun 21 (PTI) India on Saturday assured Nepal that it will evacuate its nationals currently stranded in Iran amid its conflict with Israel.

According to a statement by Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba's secretariat, she requested the Indian government to rescue 16 Nepalese nationals who were stranded in Iran.

Foreign Minister Deuba requested the Indian government, through Indian Ambassador to Nepal Naveen Srivastava, to include the Nepali nationals in Iran during the evacuation of Indians from Iran.

Deuba took to X to thank External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for India's swift assistance.

“Thank you @DrSJaishankar for India's swift assistance in helping to evacuate Nepali nationals from Iran. India's support in Nepal's evacuation efforts is a reflection of the strength of Nepal-India ties,” Deuba wrote.

Earlier, the Indian mission in Iran said that it would help in evacuating nationals of Nepal and Sri Lanka following requests from their respective governments.

“On request of the Governments of Nepal and Sri Lanka, the Indian Embassy's evacuation efforts in Iran will also cover Citizens of Nepal and Sri Lanka,” the Indian Embassy said.

Deuba also instructed Nepal's Ambassador to India, Shankar Sharma, to coordinate with the Indian authorities concerned to facilitate the evacuation.

Of the 16 Nepali nationals, five are currently in Iranian prisons due to immigration-related offences, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, adding, efforts are underway to secure their release and repatriation as part of the evacuation process.

