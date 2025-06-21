New York, June 21: A US woman has filed a lawsuit against Singapore Airlines (SIA), alleging negligence after she suffered a severe allergic reaction mid-flight due to being served a shrimp-containing meal despite warning the crew of her shellfish allergy.

According to the CNA report, Dr Doreen Benary, a 41-year-old pediatric emergency physician based in New York, was travelling in Business Class on a flight from Germany to New York when the incident occurred. Dr Benary informed one or more crew members of her shellfish allergy after boarding. However, she was allegedly served a meal containing shrimp, an ingredient she only noticed after consuming part of it. US Plane-Helicopter Collision Videos: American Airlines Flight 5342 Crashes in Potomac River After Colliding With Army Chopper in Arlington; Flight Operations Suspended at Reagan National Airport.

Shortly after ingestion, she began to feel unwell and identified the presence of shrimp in the dish. Upon questioning, a flight attendant reportedly admitted to the error and apologised. Dr Benary then experienced a serious allergic reaction that prompted an emergency diversion to France, where she was transported by ambulance and received emergency medical care at two facilities. Singapore Airlines Boeing 777 Flight Experiences Severe Turbulence; One Passenger Dead, Over 30 Injured.

In the lawsuit, Dr Benary claims that SIA failed in its duty of care, arguing that cabin crew are responsible for taking food allergies seriously and ensuring allergen-free meals are served to affected passengers. Her complaint states she endured intense physical pain, mental anguish, and ongoing health issues as a result of the incident. She also alleges the experience deprived her of her enjoyment of life and professional activities.

