Bangkok [Thailand], April 4 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting with the Prime Minister of Nepal, KP Sharma Oli, in Bangkok on the sidelines of the 6th BIMSTEC Summit on Friday, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

As per the MEA, the two leaders reviewed the "unique and close relationship" between India and Nepal.

The meeting in Bangkok marked the second meet between the two leaders since PM Oli took charge last year.

The two leaders expressed satisfaction at the progress in enhancing physical and digital connectivity, people-to-people linkages, and in the domain of energy.

PM Modi and PM Oli agreed to continue working towards further deepening the multifaceted partnership between our two countries and peoples.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took on X to share the details of the meeting with his Nepal counterpart.

He highlighted how India and Nepal discussed the different aspects of their relationship in areas such as energy, connectivity, culture and digital technology.

He noted that they discussed the key positive outcomes from this year's BIMSTEC Summit in the fields of disaster management and maritime transport.

"Had a productive meeting with Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli in Bangkok. We discussed different aspects of India-Nepal friendship, especially in sectors like energy, connectivity, culture and digital technology. We also talked about some of the key positive outcomes from this year's BIMSTEC Summit, especially in areas of disaster management and maritime transport", PM Modi said on X.

Calling PM Modi a dear friend, Nepal's PM KP Sharma Oli said on X that the discussions between the two of them were very fruitful and positive. He expressed gratitude on their meeting.

The MEA underscored the importance of Nepal in India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy and highlighted that the meeting between the two leaders "continues the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between the two countries". (ANI)

