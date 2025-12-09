New Delhi [India], December 9 (ANI): India and Bangladesh completed a coordinated humanitarian exchange of fishermen on Tuesday, with both sides repatriating those who had inadvertently crossed the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) while fishing.

According to a press release issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), "Indian fishermen who happened to inadvertently cross the International Maritime Boundary Line had been arrested by Bangladesh authorities recently. Bangladesh fishermen had also been apprehended by Indian authorities similarly."

Also Read | IndiGo Is Back on Its Feet, Says CEO Pieter Elbers After Days of Widespread Flight Cancellations and Delays.

"The two governments successfully concluded the release and repatriation of 47 Indian fishermen and 38 Bangladesh fishermen, along with their operable vessel, today (December 9, 2025). In January 2025, the Government of India facilitated the release of 95 Indian fishermen, and in a reciprocal manner, released 90 Bangladeshi fishermen," the release added.

The MEA underlined that the mutual repatriation arrangement was shaped by the humanitarian and livelihood concerns of fishing communities on both sides.

Also Read | What Is Megaquake? Know All About It As Japan Issues Official 'Megaquake' Warning After 7,6 Magnitude Earthquake Which Could Trigger Large Tsunamis and Cause Devastation.

"The mutual exchange of fishermen and their vessels has been worked out keeping in mind the humanitarian and livelihood concerns of fishing communities on both sides," the release stated.

Highlighting the government's continued efforts, the MEA stated, "The Government of India attaches the highest importance to the safety, security and welfare of Indian fishermen. To this end, it continues to work assiduously to secure the release of our fishermen from Bangladesh custody."

This exchange builds on a similar operation carried out earlier this year. On January 5, India and Bangladesh repatriated 95 Indian fishermen and 90 Bangladeshi fishermen following a handover facilitated by the respective coast guards at sea.

At that time, the MEA had highlighted that several Indian fishermen had been arrested by Bangladesh authorities after inadvertently crossing into their waters, and Indian authorities had detained Bangladesh fishermen under similar circumstances.

"In recent months, several Indian fishermen have been arrested by Bangladesh authorities when they happened to inadvertently cross the International Maritime Boundary Line and enter Bangladesh waters. Several Bangladesh fishermen have also been apprehended by Indian authorities in similar circumstances. The Government of India attaches the highest importance to the safety, security and welfare of Indian fishermen. To this end, it has worked assiduously to secure the release of our fishermen from Bangladesh custody," the MEA said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)