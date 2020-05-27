World News | India, China Should Not Let Differences Overshadow Relations: Chinese Envoy

World. (File Image)

New Delhi [India], May 27 (ANI): Amid the stand-off between the two countries in eastern Ladakh region, Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong on Wednesday said the two countries should resolve their differences through communication and not allow them to overshadow bilateral relations.

"We should never let differences overshadow our relations. We should resolve differences through communication," said Weidong.

Also Read | Five New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Nagaland: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, May 27, 2020.

The Chinese envoy said the two countries are fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and they have "important task" to consolidate relations.

"China and India are fighting together against COVID-19 and we have an important task to consolidate relations. Our youth should realise the relation between China and India, the two countries are opportunities for each other and pose no threat," he said.

Also Read | Nepal Postpones Scheduled Discussion on Constitutional Amendment to Update Map.

The remarks have come at a time there is border tension between the two countries in Eastern Ladakh and efforts are on to defuse the situation. They are also being seen as an indication of de-escalation of tension in the coming days. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)