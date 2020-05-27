Assam: Floods in parts of Dibrugarh district due to incessant rain in the region. Assam: Floods in parts of Dibrugarh district due to incessant rain in the region. (26.05.20) pic.twitter.com/BVUobetz6i— ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2020

Mumbai, May 27: On Tuesday, United States became the world's first country whose COVID-19 death toll has crossed the 100,000-mark. According to Worldometer tracker, the number of fatalities jumped to 100,046. as per Tuesday late night figures.

Mercury levels soared across Northern India on Tuesday. The maximum temperature of 50°C was recorded in Churu, which was the highest recorded temperature in the country for the day.

In a shocking incident from Rajasthan, a man allegedly attempted suicide by consuming poison near the Chief Minister's residence in Jaipur. ACP Ashok Gupta said, "He attempted suicide by consuming poison, he is out of danger now."

The locust swarms have been causing extreme inconvenience to farmers across Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and other areas. The insects have already caused damage to standing crops and farmers have been beating utensils to make noise and drive the locusts away. "Locust swarms can be repelled by making loud sounds and spraying. All such arrangements have been made in the district if locust swarms attack we will be ready for it, " said Bharat Yadav, Jabalpur District Magistrate.

Keep an eye on this space for all the latest news and updates that take place throughout the day.