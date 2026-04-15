New York [US], April 15 (ANI): The Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations organised a commemorative event at the UN Headquarters in New York to mark the 135th birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar.

According to a release by the mission, the event was organised on Tuesday (local time) with the theme "Dr BR Ambedkar's Vision of Constitutional Morality and its Relevance for Multilateralism".

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In his welcome remarks, Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations Ambassador Harish Parvathaneni highlighted Ambedkar's strong advocacy for instilling constitutional morality among citizens, describing it as a distinctive and significant contribution to democratic thought.

He underscored key features of India's constitutional framework and drew parallels between the Constitution of India and the UN Charter. The envoy said Ambedkar's emphasis on constitutional morality remains especially relevant in today's context of political fragmentation and global conflicts, adding that it could strengthen multilateralism and support reforms in the United Nations system, the release stated.

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The keynote address was delivered by senior civil servant and Ambedkar scholar Raja Sekhar Vundru, who noted that Ambedkar, having witnessed both World Wars and the creation of the United Nations, recognised the importance of multilateral cooperation and said that Ambedkar played a key role in shaping the foundational principles of the Indian Constitution, which also reflect the UN Charter's commitment to international peace.

"He stressed that Dr. Ambedkar underlined the need for cultivating constitutional morality. In this context, the keynote speaker said that there is a case for cultivating international constitutional morality on the basis of multilateralism and the UN Charter," the release read.

Guest speaker Santosh Raut, Visiting Professor at Harvard Divinity School, described Ambedkar's life as a moral transformation, saying he turned personal suffering into intellectual and ethical strength.

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He added that Ambedkar viewed the Constitution as a tool for social and economic transformation and highlighted the continued relevance of his ideas in promoting multilateralism and global justice.

Members of the diplomatic corps, academia, and representatives from various fields attended the event.

The Mission noted that the commemorative programme reaffirmed Ambedkar's enduring legacy, emphasising that his vision of constitutional morality, equality, and empowerment continues to inspire efforts towards inclusion, democracy, and global cooperation. (ANI)

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