Victoria Police have confirmed they are investigating allegations of a historical sexual assault involving American pop star Katy Perry. The investigation follows a formal report made by Australian actor and model Ruby Rose, who went public with the claims earlier this week. Katy Perry Denies Ruby Rose's Allegations of Sexual Assault, 'I Kissed a Girl' Singer Calls Them 'Dangerous Reckless Lies'.

Detectives from the Melbourne Sexual Offences and Child Abuse Investigation Team (SOCIT) are currently reviewing the matter. A police spokesperson confirmed on Wednesday that the incident is alleged to have occurred at a licensed premises in Melbourne’s Central Business District in 2010.

Ruby Roses Allegations

The investigation was triggered after Rose, known for her role in Orange Is the New Black, posted a series of detailed allegations on the social media platform Threads. Rose alleged that the incident took place at the Spice Market nightclub nearly 16 years ago, when she was in her early 20s.

According to Rose’s statements, she was resting on a friend's lap to avoid the singer when the alleged assault occurred. Rose claimed the incident was witnessed by others and that she possesses photographic evidence. She further explained that she had previously referred to the encounter as a "funny drunk story" because she did not know how to process the trauma at the time.

On Tuesday evening, Rose informed her followers that she had finalised all official reports with the police. "I am no longer able to comment, repost, or talk publicly about any of those cases, or the individuals involved," she wrote, noting that the silence is a standard part of the investigative process.

Response from Katy Perry’s Representatives

Katy Perry has denied the allegations. In a statement provided to multiple news outlets, a representative for the singer described the claims as "categorically false" and "dangerous, reckless lies."The representative also questioned the timing and validity of the claims, suggesting that Rose has a history of making serious public allegations against high-profile individuals on social media. Perry has not personally addressed the investigation beyond the statements issued by her legal and PR teams.

The 2010 timeline aligns with a period when both Perry and Rose were frequently seen together in the Melbourne social scene. At the time, Perry was in Australia for her "Hello Katy" tour and was a regular guest at high-profile venues like Spice Market. Lovebirds Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau’s Coachella 2026 Weekend Is All About Justin Bieber Vibes (See Pics and Watch Videos).

Rose alleged that she remained silent for years partly because Perry later assisted her in obtaining a US visa by providing professional recommendations. Under Victorian law, there is no statute of limitations for reporting sexual assault, allowing police to investigate claims regardless of how much time has passed. Victoria Police have stated that as the investigation remains ongoing, they will not provide further specific details at this stage.

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Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 15, 2026 11:24 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).