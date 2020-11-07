New Delhi [India], November 7 (ANI): India has proactively engaged with partner countries in the joint fight against the novel coronavirus since March, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said on Friday.

While speaking at his weekly press briefing, Srivastava said: "Since March 2020, India has been proactively engaged with partner countries in our joint fight against COVID-19 and this includes the supply of medicines, diagnostic kits, and medical equipment."

He informed that India has organised various online training programmes for testing and case management, as part of vaccine development efforts.

"We have organised training programmes on clinical trials for neighbouring countries in which nearly 90 experts from eight countries have participated. We stand ready to expand these cooperation programmes with other interested countries," the MEA spokesperson said.

Srivastava also highlighted the briefing of participants on India's management of COVID-19, vaccine development programmes, software and related issues of vaccine delivery system, and international cooperation in that regard.

"As regards the tour, it will be organised later this month. It is open for all heads of missions and representatives of international organisations, and the participants will be visiting institutions in Pune where they can see first-hand institutions engaged in COVID-19 related research and vaccine development programmes," he added.

The coronavirus cases in India crossed the 84-lakh mark after 47,638 new infections were reported in the past 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's data on Friday. (ANI)

