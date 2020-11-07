New Delhi [India], November 7 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Italian counterpart Giuseppe Conte held a virtual meeting on Friday that resulted in the inking of 15 agreements/Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) in various sectors, said the Ministry of External Affairs.

"A Virtual Bilateral Summit between Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and Prime Minister of Italy Prof. Giuseppe Conte was held on 6th November 2020... 15 MoUs/Agreements in various sectors such as energy, fisheries, shipbuilding, design, etc. were signed coinciding with the Summit," it said.

"The Summit provided an opportunity to the two leaders to comprehensively review the broad framework of the bilateral relationship. The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthen cooperation against common global challenges, including the Covid-19 pandemic," the statement from the ministry read.

According to the statement, the leaders discussed a wide range of issues, including political, economic, scientific and technological, space and defence cooperation. On regional and international issues, both sides agreed to coordinate closely at multilateral fora, especially G-20.

India welcomed Italy's decision to join ISA as soon as the ratification process is completed, the statement read further. (ANI)

