Kathmandu [Nepal], April 13 (ANI): India and Nepal held the 21st Director-General level talks on Customs Cooperation in Kathmandu, Nepal, on Thursday and Friday, and discussed a host of bilateral issues for enhancing Customs Cooperation between the two countries.

The agenda items of the meeting covered measures to check smuggling; review progress on MoU on Pre-arrival Exchange of Customs Data and Electronic Origin Data Exchange System (EODES); finalization of Customs Mutual Assistance Agreement (CMAA); facilitation of movement of transit cargo under Electronic Cargo Tracking System (ECTS); automation and digitisation of transit processes; upgradation of border infrastructure; knowledge sharing program and support for capacity development, among others.

The Indian delegation was led by Abhai Kumar Srivastav, Director-General, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs, Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance, Government of India and Nepali delegation was led by Mahesh Bhattarai, Director-General, Department of Customs, Ministry of Finance, Government of Nepal, as per the Ministry of Finance.

According to the Ministry of Finance, issues related to trans-border criminal activities and the smuggling of gold, narcotics, fake currency notes (FCN), prohibited/restricted categories of goods, such as e-cigarettes, e-lighters, certain varieties of garlic, and other cases of commercial frauds, including sensitive goods, were also deliberated.

It was acknowledged that smuggling goods has been a common challenge, and both sides looked forward to cooperating to prevent smuggling across borders through active engagement and the exchange of intelligence.

Both nations agreed to take necessary measures to control the unauthorised trade and work in tandem.

Nepal is India's priority partner under its 'Neighbourhood First' Policy. India accounts for two-thirds of Nepal's exports and is its largest trade partner.

The bilateral talks on customs cooperation are an important mechanism to facilitate genuine trade as well as to prevent illicit trade along the border in an interconnected world, the Ministry of Finance stated.

The meeting concluded on an optimistic note. The Nepali side expressed their gratitude to the Government of India, particularly the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) for knowledge sharing and capacity enhancement programmes for Nepal Customs officials at different levels.

Both sides emphasised on collaborating in areas that can enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of trade and customs operations across the border that deliver significant economic benefits to both the countries. It was mutually agreed to consider new technologies for facilitating trade and preventing the smuggling of goods. (ANI)

