Indian Ambassador to Panama, Nicaragua, Costa Rica Sumit Seth and the Foreign Minister of Nicaragua, Valdrack Jaentschke (Image: X@IndiainPanama)

Managua [Nicaragua], December 11 (ANI): Indian Ambassador to Panama, Nicaragua, Costa Rica Sumit Seth and the Foreign Minister of Nicaragua, Valdrack Jaentschke signed an umbrella agreement to implement Quick Impact Projects, a statement from Indian embassy here said.

India and Nicaragua on Tuesday signed an MoU aimed at socio-economic development through the implementation of Quick Impact Projects (QIPs), as per the statement.

In a post on X, the embassy said, "To add another dimension to the relationship, Ambassador and the Foreign Minister of Nicaragua, H.E. Valdrack Jaentschke signed an umbrella agreement to implement Quick Impact Projects"

The MoU was signed by Sumit Seth, the Ambassador of India and Valdrack Ludwing Jaentschke Whitaker, Minister of External Relations. The agreement, signed in Managua, adds another dimension to the growing bilateral cooperation and delivers tangible benefits to the people, the statement added.

Under this umbrella MoU, GOI will provide grant assistance for each Quick Impact Project. The focus will be on key areas such as physical infrastructure, including roads and community centers and social infrastructure, such as education, healthcare, sanitation.

The projects are designed to yield immediate and visible benefits for the people of Nicaragua. Implementation of these quick impactful projects will underscore India's active role in supporting global development through partnerships that directly benefit local communities.

Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare and Chemicals and Fertilizers, JP Nadda inaugurated the 'First Policy Makers' Forum', in Delhi which ran from August 19-22.

Underscoring India's commitment to expanding the global recognition of the Indian Pharmacopoeia (IP), the forum witnessed participation from various countries, including Nicaragua.

Bilateral relations between India and Nicaragua are warm and friendly. Diplomatic relations between India and Nicaragua were established in March 1983. The Indian Embassy in Panama is concurrently accredited to Nicaragua. Nicaragua earlier had an Embassy in India, which was closed down in 1990. Currently, Nicaragua's Embassy in Tokyo is concurrently accredited to India. (ANI)

