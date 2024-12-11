Seoul, December 11: An official says former Defence Minister Kim Yong Hyun attempted to kill himself but failed to do so. Shin Yong Hae, commissioner general of of the Korea Correctional Service, told lawmakers Wednesday that Kim tried to kill himself at a detention centre in Seoul. He says his suicide attempt failed and he is in a stable condition now. Yoon Suk Yeol Raided: South Korea Police Raids Presidential Office Over Martial Law, Says Report.

Kim was arrested earlier Wednesday after a Seoul court approved a warrant for him on allegations of playing a key role in a rebellion and committing abuse of power. Kim became the first person arrested over the Dec. 3 martial law decree.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)