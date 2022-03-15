New Delhi [India], March 15 (ANI): The fourth consignment of 2,000 metric tonnes of wheat is being dispatched for Afghanistan via the Attari-Wagah border on Tuesday, said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Taking to Twitter, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson, Arindam Bagchi, said, a total of 8,000 MTs has been sent as on date to Afghanistan.

Also Read | LEGO Raises $16,540 to Support Ukraine Selling Zelensky, Molotov Cocktail … – Latest Tweet by The Kyiv Independent.

"Our partnership continues. Despatched fourth convoy of humanitarian assistance consisting of 2,000 MTs of wheat to Afghanistan today. Total of 8,000 MTs sent as on date. @WFP_Afghanistanis partnering with us for the internal distribution of wheat within Afghanistan," Bagchi tweeted.

The first consignment of humanitarian aid of 2,500 tonnes of wheat from India reached Afghanistan's Jalalabad through Pakistan on February 26.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine Conflict: Prices of Anti-Radiation Tablets Skyrocket; Here's Why.

Meanwhile, the second convoy of India's humanitarian assistance carrying 2,000 MTs of wheat left Attari, Amritsar on March 3 for Jalalabad, Afghanistan, the MEA had said.

Moreover, India sent the third consignment of 2,000 metric tonnes of wheat to Afghanistan in 40 trucks via the Attari-Wagah border on March 8.

Earlier this month, India had announced that it will send 50,000 metric tonnes (MT) of wheat to Afghanistan overland through Pakistan.

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla had flagged off the first such consignment from Amritsar. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)