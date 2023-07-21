New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said on Friday the bilateral talks between India and Sri Lanka focussed not only on the opportunities but also the challenges faced by both countries in the maritime domain.

Asked if the Chinese movement in the Indian Ocean came up during the bilateral talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe, the Foreign Secretary said, "We are neighbours. We have a long-standing and comprehensive relationship, and it is natural to speak about their concerns."

"When India and Sri Lanka sit, they don't only talk of opportunities that exist in economic partnership in the maritime domain but they also take a comprehensive stock assessment of the challenges they face in the maritime domain. These challenges were brought up appropriately during the discussion," Kwatra added.

Kwatra informed further that PM Modi, at the joint press briefing, also stated that aspects related to India's security and sensitivity were discussed.

Speaking on the Sri Lankan response to India's security concerns, Kwatra said, "Sri Lankan side did convey to us their respect for our security and strategic sensitive concerns relating to what happens to our maritime domain."

"Our challenges are in many ways shared challenges. Both sides will continue to monitor developments, naturally closely consult that has a bearing on the security of both countries," he added.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi on Friday said Sri Lanka has a special place in India's Neighbourhood First policy and the security interests and development of the two countries are intertwined.

Speaking to the media after holding talks with Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe, PM Modi said they agreed on enhancing air connectivity between the two countries.

He said India stood shoulder to shoulder with the people of Sri Lanka in its time of crisis.

“Sri Lanka also has an important place in both India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy and 'SAGAR' vision. Today we shared our views on bilateral, regional and international issues. We believe that the security interests and development of India and Sri Lanka are intertwined,” PM Modi said. (ANI)

