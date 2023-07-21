Phoenix, July 21: A massive fire is raging near the airport in the US city of Phoenix after several propane tanks exploded in the area, according to officials. According to the Phoenix Fire Department, crews were called to the 40th Street and Washington at around 5 p.m. on Thursday evening following a report of a propane business on fire, reports Fox10 Phoenix. Blast at Chemical Plant in US Video: Fire Causes Huge Explosion at Dow Chemical Plant in Plaquemine, Locals Forced to Take Refuge Indoors.

"Phoenix Firefighters are on the scene of a second alarm structure fire with hazmat," the Department said in a tweet. Department officials said multiple propane tanks exploded, and some reportedly traveled hundreds of yards away from the spot. Hundreds of propane tanks are presently scattered in the area, and crews are letting the propane tanks off-gas, as they battle a structure fire.

Fire Breaks Out Near Phoenix Airport

#PhoenixAirport Major fire near Phoenix International Airport. Several explosions are reported. pic.twitter.com/aNpySYP9MN — Mahmood Khan (@Mahmood88239370) July 21, 2023

BREAKING: A large fire is raging near Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport #Arizona #US. Multiple explosions have been reported. pic.twitter.com/lzShIOzMzF — EvoCentral (@evocentralnews) July 21, 2023

🚨🔥🇺🇸 - #Phoenix, #Arizona: Evacuation order issued near Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport due to propane tank fire. Firefighters say the propane tanks are being fired 150 meters into the air, so they're clearing a kilometer radius to keep everyone safe. pic.twitter.com/VAbtKjfufn — 🔥🗞The Informant (@theinformantofc) July 21, 2023

Meanwhile, authorities at the Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport said operations have not been affected by the fire. "Please note that the off-airport fire is not impacting our operations. Our terminals and runways remain open. While there are currently no flight impacts, it's always a good idea for travelers to check their flight status before coming to the airport," the airport said in a Twitter post. Tiffany Store in US Caught on Fire Video: Blaze Erupts at Basement of New York City's Iconic Store.

All staff and animals have also been evacuated rom the Arizona Animal Welfare League, whose office is in the area. No injuries have been reported, and investigators are probing the cause of the explosions.

