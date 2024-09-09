Rahul Gandhi in US: Leader of Opposition Says ‘India, West Facing Unemployment Problem While China Dominating Global Production’ During Interaction With Students in Texas

India, the US and other countries in the West are facing the problem of unemployment while China isn't as it is dominating global production, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said, underscoring the need to focus on manufacturing in India.

Agency News PTI| Sep 09, 2024 08:34 AM IST
A+
A-
tps://www.latestly.com/socially/entertainment/hollywood/i-cant-carry-my-own-children-selena-gomez-opens-up-about-health-challenges-affecting-pregnancy-6253484.html" title="‘I Can’t Carry My Own Children’: Selena Gomez Opens Up About Health Challenges Affecting Pregnancy">‘I Can’t Carry My Own Children’: Selena Gomez Opens Up About Health Challenges Affecting Pregnancy
  • ‘4Minutes’: Jespipat Tilapornputt aka Jes Faces Backlash After Confessing He Was Drunk While Filming Sex Scenes in This Thai BL Drama
  • Lifestyle
    Autumn 2024 Home Decor Ideas: From Warm and Earthy Colours to Soft Lighting and More, Enhance Your Home With Cosy, Comfort 7 Decor Ideas for the Fall Season Autumn 2024 Home Decor Ideas: From Warm and Earthy Colours to Soft Lighting and More, Enhance Your Home With Cosy, Comfort 7 Decor Ideas for the Fall Season
  • Viral
    Modi Govt to Give Solar-Powered Flour Mill Machines to Women Under ‘Free Atta Chakki Yojana’? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth About The Scheme Modi Govt to Give Solar-Powered Flour Mill Machines to Women Under ‘Free Atta Chakki Yojana’? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth About The Scheme
  • Festivals
    Jyeshtha Gauri Puja 2024 Date and Shubh Muhurat: Know Significance of the Auspicious Festival in Maharashtra Dedicated to Goddess Gauri Jyeshtha Gauri Puja 2024 Date and Shubh Muhurat: Know Significance of the Auspicious Festival in Maharashtra Dedicated to Goddess Gauri
  • Videos
    Mpox: Screen, Test All Suspected Cases; Prevent Undue Panic Among People, Health Ministry Directs States in Advisory Mpox: Screen, Test All Suspected Cases; Prevent Undue Panic Among People, Health Ministry Directs States in Advisory
    • Close
    Search

    Rahul Gandhi in US: Leader of Opposition Says ‘India, West Facing Unemployment Problem While China Dominating Global Production’ During Interaction With Students in Texas

    India, the US and other countries in the West are facing the problem of unemployment while China isn't as it is dominating global production, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said, underscoring the need to focus on manufacturing in India.

    Agency News PTI| Sep 09, 2024 08:34 AM IST
    A+
    A-
    Rahul Gandhi in US: Leader of Opposition Says ‘India, West Facing Unemployment Problem While China Dominating Global Production’ During Interaction With Students in Texas
    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo Credits: Facebook)

    Washington, September 9: India, the US and other countries in the West are facing the problem of unemployment while China isn't as it is dominating global production, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said, underscoring the need to focus on manufacturing in India. During an interaction with students at the University of Texas in Dallas on Sunday, Gandhi said there is no shortage of skills in India and the country could compete with China if it starts aligning itself for production.

    He also stressed the need to encourage vocational training to bridge the gap between the business system and the education system and flagged the "ideological capture" of the latter. Gandhi is on a four-day unofficial trip to the US during which he will interact with the members of the Indian diaspora and youths with stops in Dallas, Texas and Washington DC. He also plans to meet lawmakers and senior officials of the US government during his visit to Washington DC beginning Monday. Rahul Gandhi, Praniti Shinde To Get Married? Social Media Platforms Abuzz With Rumours and Unverified Reports About 2 Congress MPs Trying the Knot.

    He arrived in Dallas on Saturday night and was welcomed by dozens of members of the Indian-American community led by senior Congress leader Sam Pitroda and president of Indian National Overseas Congress, USA, Mohinder Gilzian. "The West has an employment problem. India has an employment problem... But many countries in the world don't have an employment problem. China certainly doesn't have an employment problem. Vietnam doesn't have an employment problem," Gandhi said.

    "If you look at the United States in the 1940s, 50s and 60s, they were the centre of global production. Anything that was made, (be it) cars, washing machines (or) TVs, all was made in the United States. Production moved from the United States. It went to Korea and it went to Japan. Eventually, it went to China. If you look today, China is dominating global production," he said. The West, America, Europe and India have "given up on the idea of production" and they've handed it to China. Rahul Gandhi US Visit: Congress Leader Receives Warm Welcome at Dallas Airport, Says 'Look Forward to Engaging in Meaningful Discussions' (See Pics).

    "The act of production creates jobs. What we do, what the Americans do, what the West does, is we organise consumption... India has to think about the act of production and organising production... "It's not acceptable that India simply says, okay, manufacturing, what you call manufacturing or production is going to be the preserve of the Chinese. It's going to be the preserve of the Vietnamese. It's going to be the preserve of Bangladesh," Gandhi said.

    He underlined the need to encourage manufacturing. "Until we do that, we will face high levels of unemployment. And frankly, it's not sustainable. So, you're going to see that if we carry on down this path of forgetting about manufacturing, you're going to see massive social problems coming in India and in the United States and Europe. The polarisation of our politics is because of this..." he added.

    According to the leader of opposition, there is no shortage of skills in India.

    "Many people say that India has a problem with skills. I don't think India has a problem with skills. I think... India does not have respect for people who possess skills," he said. Gandhi said there is a need to link the education system with the business system through vocational training. "Bridging that gap or linking these two systems, skills and education, through vocational training is fundamental. I think currently the huge problem with the education system is the ideological capture, where ideology is being fed through it...," he said.

    He said he is convinced that India can take on China if it starts aligning itself for production and starts respecting skills. "I'm absolutely convinced of it. States like Tamil Nadu have already shown it. It's not that Indian states have not done it. Pune has shown it. Maharashtra has shown it. So, it is being done but it's not being done at the scale and with the coordination that it needs to be done," Gandhi said.

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Tags:
    China Congress leader Leader of Opposition Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi Texas US
    You might also like
    Close
    Search

    Rahul Gandhi in US: Leader of Opposition Says ‘India, West Facing Unemployment Problem While China Dominating Global Production’ During Interaction With Students in Texas

    India, the US and other countries in the West are facing the problem of unemployment while China isn't as it is dominating global production, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said, underscoring the need to focus on manufacturing in India.

    Agency News PTI| Sep 09, 2024 08:34 AM IST
    A+
    A-
    Rahul Gandhi in US: Leader of Opposition Says ‘India, West Facing Unemployment Problem While China Dominating Global Production’ During Interaction With Students in Texas
    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo Credits: Facebook)

    Washington, September 9: India, the US and other countries in the West are facing the problem of unemployment while China isn't as it is dominating global production, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said, underscoring the need to focus on manufacturing in India. During an interaction with students at the University of Texas in Dallas on Sunday, Gandhi said there is no shortage of skills in India and the country could compete with China if it starts aligning itself for production.

    He also stressed the need to encourage vocational training to bridge the gap between the business system and the education system and flagged the "ideological capture" of the latter. Gandhi is on a four-day unofficial trip to the US during which he will interact with the members of the Indian diaspora and youths with stops in Dallas, Texas and Washington DC. He also plans to meet lawmakers and senior officials of the US government during his visit to Washington DC beginning Monday. Rahul Gandhi, Praniti Shinde To Get Married? Social Media Platforms Abuzz With Rumours and Unverified Reports About 2 Congress MPs Trying the Knot.

    He arrived in Dallas on Saturday night and was welcomed by dozens of members of the Indian-American community led by senior Congress leader Sam Pitroda and president of Indian National Overseas Congress, USA, Mohinder Gilzian. "The West has an employment problem. India has an employment problem... But many countries in the world don't have an employment problem. China certainly doesn't have an employment problem. Vietnam doesn't have an employment problem," Gandhi said.

    "If you look at the United States in the 1940s, 50s and 60s, they were the centre of global production. Anything that was made, (be it) cars, washing machines (or) TVs, all was made in the United States. Production moved from the United States. It went to Korea and it went to Japan. Eventually, it went to China. If you look today, China is dominating global production," he said. The West, America, Europe and India have "given up on the idea of production" and they've handed it to China. Rahul Gandhi US Visit: Congress Leader Receives Warm Welcome at Dallas Airport, Says 'Look Forward to Engaging in Meaningful Discussions' (See Pics).

    "The act of production creates jobs. What we do, what the Americans do, what the West does, is we organise consumption... India has to think about the act of production and organising production... "It's not acceptable that India simply says, okay, manufacturing, what you call manufacturing or production is going to be the preserve of the Chinese. It's going to be the preserve of the Vietnamese. It's going to be the preserve of Bangladesh," Gandhi said.

    He underlined the need to encourage manufacturing. "Until we do that, we will face high levels of unemployment. And frankly, it's not sustainable. So, you're going to see that if we carry on down this path of forgetting about manufacturing, you're going to see massive social problems coming in India and in the United States and Europe. The polarisation of our politics is because of this..." he added.

    According to the leader of opposition, there is no shortage of skills in India.

    "Many people say that India has a problem with skills. I don't think India has a problem with skills. I think... India does not have respect for people who possess skills," he said. Gandhi said there is a need to link the education system with the business system through vocational training. "Bridging that gap or linking these two systems, skills and education, through vocational training is fundamental. I think currently the huge problem with the education system is the ideological capture, where ideology is being fed through it...," he said.

    He said he is convinced that India can take on China if it starts aligning itself for production and starts respecting skills. "I'm absolutely convinced of it. States like Tamil Nadu have already shown it. It's not that Indian states have not done it. Pune has shown it. Maharashtra has shown it. So, it is being done but it's not being done at the scale and with the coordination that it needs to be done," Gandhi said.

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Tags:
    China Congress leader Leader of Opposition Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi Texas US
    You might also like
    Rameshwaram Cafe Blast Duo Attempted to Bomb BJP Office on Pran Pratishtha Day, Says NIA: Live News Updates Today
    News

    Rameshwaram Cafe Blast Duo Attempted to Bomb BJP Office on Pran Pratishtha Day, Says NIA: Live News Updates Today
    ‘Devta Does Not Mean God’: Rahul Gandhi Stokes Controversy With His ‘Devta’ Remark, Acharya Pramod Krishnam Slams Congress Leader (Watch Video)
    Politics

    ‘Devta Does Not Mean God’: Rahul Gandhi Stokes Controversy With His ‘Devta’ Remark, Acharya Pramod Krishnam Slams Congress Leader (Watch Video)
    Huawei Mate XT Launch: Pre-Orders for World’s First Triple Fold Smartphone Cross 2.7 Million in China Ahead of iPhone 16 Glowtime Launch Event
    Technology

    Huawei Mate XT Launch: Pre-Orders for World’s First Triple Fold Smartphone Cross 2.7 Million in China Ahead of iPhone 16 Glowtime Launch Event
    Tags:
    China Congress leader Leader of Opposition Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi Texas US
    You might also like
    Rameshwaram Cafe Blast Duo Attempted to Bomb BJP Office on Pran Pratishtha Day, Says NIA: Live News Updates Today
    News

    Rameshwaram Cafe Blast Duo Attempted to Bomb BJP Office on Pran Pratishtha Day, Says NIA: Live News Updates Today
    ‘Devta Does Not Mean God’: Rahul Gandhi Stokes Controversy With His ‘Devta’ Remark, Acharya Pramod Krishnam Slams Congress Leader (Watch Video)
    Politics

    ‘Devta Does Not Mean God’: Rahul Gandhi Stokes Controversy With His ‘Devta’ Remark, Acharya Pramod Krishnam Slams Congress Leader (Watch Video)
    Huawei Mate XT Launch: Pre-Orders for World’s First Triple Fold Smartphone Cross 2.7 Million in China Ahead of iPhone 16 Glowtime Launch Event
    Technology

    Huawei Mate XT Launch: Pre-Orders for World’s First Triple Fold Smartphone Cross 2.7 Million in China Ahead of iPhone 16 Glowtime Launch Event
    Rahul Gandhi Slams PM Modi, RSS in US: Pawan Khera Comes in Support of LoP, Accuses BJP and RSS of Restricting Women to Traditional Roles, Asserts ‘Congress Believes in Freedom’
    News

    Rahul Gandhi Slams PM Modi, RSS in US: Pawan Khera Comes in Support of LoP, Accuses BJP and RSS of Restricting Women to Traditional Roles, Asserts ‘Congress Believes in Freedom’
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Afghanistan vs New Zealand
    200K+ searches
    Bajaj Housing Finance IPO
    100K+ searches
    GST
    50K+ searches
    IND vs BAN
    50K+ searches
    India vs Syria
    50K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Afghanistan vs New Zealand
    200K+ searches
    Bajaj Housing Finance IPO
    100K+ searches
    GST
    50K+ searches
    IND vs BAN
    50K+ searches
    India vs Syria
    50K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Virat KohliRohit SharmaNarendra ModiParis Paralympics 2024Paris Olympics 2024 Medal TallyCristiano RonaldoLionel MessiYusuf DikecNeeraj ChopraIndia National Cricket TeamOlympics 2024 India Medal Winners Laskshya SenManu Bhaker
    533.00 Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
    -->
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Virat KohliRohit SharmaNarendra ModiParis Paralympics 2024Paris Olympics 2024 Medal TallyCristiano RonaldoLionel MessiYusuf DikecNeeraj ChopraIndia National Cricket TeamOlympics 2024 India Medal Winners Laskshya SenManu Bhaker
    Google News Telegram Bot
    Close
    Latestly whatsapp channel