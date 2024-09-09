Rumours going viral on social media claim that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is supposed to marry party leader Praniti Shinde. Multiple videos on YouTube show journalists and YouTubers discussing the possibility of Rahul Gandhi and Praniti Shinde's marriage. A section of users on X (formerly Twitter) alleged that certain sections are spreading rumours about Rahul Gandhi marrying Praniti Shinde. One also stated that the so-called wedding could lead to a major political alliance in Maharashtra. "Are Rahul Gandhi and Praniti Shinde going to get married?" one user asked. However, it must be noted that these are just unverified rumours that are going viral on social media. There has been no official announcement by either leader on the same. Rahul Gandhi is an MP from Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh, while Praniti Shinde is an MP from Solapur in Maharashtra. Rahul Gandhi US Visit: Congress Leader Receives Warm Welcome at Dallas Airport, Says ‘Look Forward to Engaging in Meaningful Discussions’ (See Pics).

Two Journalists Discuss Rahul Gandhi and Praniti Shinde's 'Alleged' Wedding

Speculations regarding marriage of Rahul Gandhi and Praniti Shinde are increasing day by day. Two journalists are discussing this on a YouTube channel. I don't know the truth but now these rumors are gaining momentum. pic.twitter.com/RY3HGoayp3 — Harsh Tiwari (@harsht2024) September 8, 2024

This Is Very Serious and Must Be Addressed, Says X User

YouTube channels and Instagram reels are floating nonsense to get views They are uploading new content every day to plotting relationship between Rahul Gandhi and Pariniti Shinde 👏🤦‍♂️ This is very serious and must be addressed as soon as possible. Thoughts?? pic.twitter.com/yglVpcyAa8 — Amock_ (@Amockx2022) August 31, 2024

Major Political Alliance Is on the Horizon, Says X User

Rumor has it that a major political alliance is on the horizon, as whispers suggest that Rahul Gandhi is set to marry Praniti Shinde, the daughter of Susheel Kumar Shinde. If true, this could mark one of the biggest political unions in recent history.#RahulGandhi pic.twitter.com/8bMzdBjPpF — दुनियांदारी (@VVipinpatel) August 21, 2024

Rahul Gandhi, Praniti Shinde To Get Married? Asks X User

सोशल मीडिया ख़ासतौर पर YouTube पर एक अफ़वाह बहुत तेज़ी से फैल रही है कि राहुल गांधी और प्रणीति शिंदे शादी करने वाले हैं यह अफ़वाह पहले छोटे पूरे YouTube channel व्यूज के लिए उड़ाते थे मगर अब कुछ गंभीर पत्रकार भी ऐसी बातें करने लगे हैं। प्रणीति शिंदे महाराष्ट्र के पूर्व… pic.twitter.com/keUQeqoH5Y — Jaiky Yadav (@JaikyYadav16) September 8, 2024

Rumours About Rahul Gandhi and Praniti Shinde's Wedding Go Viral

News Reports Also Show Potential Date of Wedding

Rahul Gandhi to Marry Praniti Shinde in December?

Rahul Gandhi-Praniti Shinde Marriage Rumours Go Viral On Social Media Platforms

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)