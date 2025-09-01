Indian Army contingent departs for Alaska to take part in Exercise Yudh Abhyas 2025 with US forces (Photo/PIB)

New Delhi [India], September 1 (ANI): An Indian Army contingent has departed for Fort Wainwright, Alaska, USA, to participate in the 21st edition of the India-USA Joint Military Exercise Yudh Abhyas 2025, scheduled from 1st to 14th September 2025, the Ministry of Defence said on Monday.

The Indian contingent, comprising personnel from a battalion of the Madras Regiment, will train alongside soldiers from the 1st Battalion, 5th Infantry Regiment "Bobcats" of the Arctic Wolves Brigade Combat Team, 11th Airborne Division of the USA.

According to the Ministry of Defence, over two weeks, troops will rehearse a spectrum of tactical drills including heliborne operations, employment of surveillance resources and unmanned aerial systems, rock craft, mountain warfare, casualty evacuation, combat medical aid and the integrated use of Artillery, Aviation and Electronic Warfare systems.

In addition, subject-matter experts from both armies will conduct working groups on critical domains such as UAS and Counter-UAS operations, information warfare, communications and logistics.

The Ministry of Defence said the exercise will culminate in jointly planned and executed tactical manoeuvres, ranging from live-fire exercises to high-altitude warfare scenarios, with a focus on improving capabilities for United Nations peacekeeping operations and strengthening preparedness for multi-domain challenges.

This came months after troops from both nations conducted an intensive joint training phase at the Duvvada Firing Range from April 2 to April 4 as part of Exercise Tiger Triumph 2025, in a significant demonstration of India-US military cooperation.

According to a release, the exercise reaffirmed the growing synergy between the two militaries, enhancing interoperability, tactical coordination and operational preparedness in combat and humanitarian assistance scenarios.

The release noted that the training began with a joint opening address by the commanding officers of both contingents, which set the tone for a collaborative and high-impact engagement. This was followed by an introduction from the Commanding Officer of the 8 Gorkha Rifles Infantry Battalion Group, which represented the Amphibious Brigade of the Bison Division under the Sudarshan Chakra Corps. The US Army contingent, comprising personnel from the 1st Battalion, 5th Infantry Regiment ("Bobcats") and the 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 11th Infantry Division ("Arctic Wolves"), received insights into Indian Army training methodologies and the objectives of this joint exercise.

As per the release, "A key highlight of the training was the participation of Rear Admiral Greg Newkirk, USN, who, along with the Commanding Officer of the 8 Gorkha Rifles Infantry Battalion Group, took part in live-firing drills and Jungle Lane Shooting exercises. Their direct involvement underscored the emphasis on hands-on leadership and practical engagement in operational training. The event also saw participation from senior officers from HQ Eastern Naval Command and HQ Integrated Defence Staff (IDS), further strengthening the high-level commitment to bilateral defence cooperation."

The release said, "The training phase covered small arms marksmanship and jungle warfare tactics, with Indian and US soldiers paired as buddy teams for live-firing drills from 100 meters, close-quarters combat shooting at 50 meters and Jungle Lane Shooting exercises designed to simulate engagements in dense terrain. Additionally, troops underwent Integrated Field Craft (IFC) training, focusing on obstacle navigation, tactical movement and terrain-based combat techniques--essential skills for real-world operations. The Combat Medical Aid module provided crucial training in battlefield first aid and casualty evacuation procedures, ensuring rapid and efficient medical response in crisis situations."

According to the release, the joint training at Duvvada Firing Range further solidified India-US military ties, fostering mutual respect, trust and camaraderie between troops. Tiger Triumph 2025 reinforced the India-US strategic partnership, enhancing their combined ability to respond to regional security challenges and humanitarian crises in the Indian Ocean Region. (ANI)

