United Nations, Jul 10 (PTI) An Indian battalion stationed with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) has won an environment award for a project that aims to decrease waste generation, reuse plastic, build green houses and compost pits.

UNIFIL's Indian Battalion (INDBATT) was adjudged first for a project that seeks to “increase awareness and decrease waste generation by planting seedlings in their positions and areas of responsibility, preventing littering, reusing plastic bottles, building green houses and building compost pits,” a press release from UNIFIL said.

UNIFIL Head of Mission and Force Commander Major General Stefano Del Col gave the annual environmental awards to seven Missions entities for initiating and implementing innovative projects to preserve environment.

The Mission's Sector West Headquarters and Irish-Polish Battalion (IRISHPOLBATT) won the award for 2nd place. The Sector West Infrastructure Management Centre (IMC) project aimed at turning food waste into compost and donating to the host communities.

The IMC mechanical organic composting machine has the capacity to produce 20 tons of compost every day, the release said.

The IRISHPOLBATT project supported host communities by reducing environmental hazards within their area of responsibility.

Other UNIFIL units that received awards and recognitions included French-led Force Commander's Reserve, Indonesian Battalion, Republic of Korea Battalion and Italian Battalion.

UNIFIL launched the “Annual Environment Awards” in December last year to recognise environmental achievements within the Mission's area of operations.

The awards commend individuals, UN positions, contingents, sections and units that have demonstrated leadership, innovation or exceptional activities in protecting the environment.

