Thunderstorm with rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Shamli, Muzaffarnagar (of Uttar Pradesh) during the next 2 hours: India Meteorological Department (IMD). US records 55,000 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours, a Johns Hopkins University tally shows, bringing its total to 3,046,351 infections. The actual number is likely far higher due to issues over getting tested. An additional 833 virus deaths bring the overall US toll to 132,195. US records 55,000 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours, a Johns Hopkins University tally shows, bringing its total to 3,046,351 infections.



Mumbai, July 9: Sheikh Waseem Bari, a local BJP leader and two members of his family were shot dead by suspected terrorists in Kashmir’s Bandipora district late on Wednesday evening.

Cipla has launched the generic version of COVID-19 treatment drug remdesivir at a price which is among the lowest globally, according to a PTI report. The pharma major is looking to supply over 80,000 vials within the first month. The drug is priced at Rs 4,000 per 100 mg vial, mentioned Cipla in a statement.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday hinted at reopening restaurants and gymnasiums across the state in the coming days. According to a tweet by ANI, Tope said that hotels have reopened across the state and likewise the state government may consider reopening the gyms and restaurants soon only if social distancing norms are strictly followed.

Cabinet approved the extension of EPF contribution to 24 percent (12 percent employees share & 12 percent employers share) for another 3 months from June to August 2020 under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana/Aatmanirbhar Bharat, said Union Minister Prakash Javadekar.

