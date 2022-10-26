New Delhi, October 26: In a coordinated search and rescue operation, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) rescued 20 Bangladeshi fishermen from the sea on October 25, upon being sighted by Coast Guard Dornier aircraft which was on surveillance sortie post-landfall of cyclone "Sitrang".

These rescued fishermen were clinging to floating debris after their fishing boat sank. They are planned to be handed over to the Bangladesh Coast Guard in accordance with MoU existing between the two Coast Guards.

Watch Video Indian Coast Guard Rescuing 20 Bangladeshi Fishermen:

WATCH | In a swift co-ordinated Search & Rescue Operation @IndiaCoastGuard rescued 20 Bangladeshi fishermen post-landfall of cyclone Sitrang. @DefenceMinIndia @SpokespersonMoD pic.twitter.com/GJquTWsTos — Prasar Bharati News Services & Digital Platform (@PBNS_India) October 26, 2022

"In a swift co-ordinated Search & Rescue Operation @IndiaCoastGuard rescued 20 Bangladeshi fishermen post-landfall of cyclone #Sitrang. Fishermen will be handed over to #Bangladesh in accordance with the existing MoU," ICG tweeted.

Since Monday night, over 18 people have died in different parts of Bangladesh as the powerful Cyclone Sitrang completed its landfall. The Dhak Tribune reported that Bangladesh officials closely tackling the impacts of the cyclone said that having taken up all necessary preparations, like appropriate weather forecasting and timely evacuation of people of the coastal regions.

Meanwhile, the situation in Assam continues to remain grim on Tuesday as nearly 1100 people from 83 villages have been affected by the deluge caused by the cyclonic storm 'Sitrang'.

Several houses were damaged due to Cyclone Sitrang which caused heavy rainfall and a storm in Assam. According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority, 1146 people have been affected by the storm.

