Beijing, May 7 (PTI) The Indian Embassy here has cautioned China's state-run tabloid Global Times to verify messages before posting them on social media on Indian military strikes targeting Pakistan's terror infrastructure on Wednesday.

“(1/n) Dear @globaltimesnews we would recommend you verify your facts and cross-examine your sources before pushing out this kind of disinformation,” the Indian Embassy said in a post on X.

“(2/n) Several pro-Pakistan handles are spreading baseless claims in the context of #OperationSindoor, attempting to mislead the public. When media outlets share such information without verifying sources, it reflects a serious lapse in responsibility and journalistic ethics,” it said, questioning the daily's posts on Pakistan Air Force claims.

The Embassy's post also pointed to a PIB fact-check post on X about pro-Pakistan handles showing an IAF jet crashed in India's Punjab in 2021.

“Beware of old images shared by pro-Pakistan handles in the present context! An old image showing a crashed aircraft is being circulated with the claim that Pakistan recently shot down an Indian Rafale jet near Bahawalpur during the ongoing #OperationSindoor," the PIB post said.

"This image is from an earlier incident involving an IAF MiG-21 fighter jet that crashed in Moga district in Punjab in 2021," it added.

