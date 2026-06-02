World News | Indian Embassy in Azerbaijan Establishes Tagore-Nizami Library

Baku [Azerbaijan], June 2 (ANI): Indian Ambassador Abhay Kumar, undertook a visit to the regions of Ganja, Goygol and Shamkir in Azerbaijan to learn more about their rich historical, cultural and natural heritage, an official statemnet said.

The Ambassador visited the Mausoleum of Nizami Ganjavi, one of the greatest poet and thinker of Azerbaijan, honouring his enduring literary legacy. Ganjavi was the author of the celebrated Khamsa ('Five Treasures').

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He also explored the 'Nizami Ganjavi: Predecessors and Successors Park,' dedicated to the distinguished literary and cultural figures of the Ganja school. Featuring monuments to Nizami Ganjavi and other prominent poets, scholars and thinkers associated with the region, the park reflects Azerbaijan's rich intellectual and cultural heritage.

In Goygol district, Ambassador Kumar met Yusif Kazimov, Director of Goygol National Park, and learned about the park's unique biodiversity, natural heritage and environmental conservation efforts. He learnt the initiatives undertaken to preserve the region's ecological wealth and promote sustainable tourism.

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The Ambassador further engaged with the history and culture of Goygol at the Goygol District History and Local Lore Museum, where he met the Museum Director, Gulshah Zeynalova. He explored the museum's collections highlighting the history, archaeology and cultural legacy of the region.

At the Goygol Cultural Center, he was briefed on efforts to preserve and promote local cultural traditions. He also appreciated Goygol's well-preserved 19th-century architecture, which remains an important part of the district's cultural identity.

In Shamkir, Ambassador learned about the historical significance of the Shamkir Fortress, a protected archaeological site which served as a major urban centre from early medieval times until the 13th century. Its citadel, inner city and outer settlement areas offer valuable insights into Azerbaijan's medieval urban planning, architecture and cultural development.

He also met Gunel Rzayeva, Director of the Shamkir Museum of History and Local Lore, and explored the museum's rich collection of more than 5,800 exhibits showcasing the history and cultural heritage of the Shamkir region, and Azerbaijan. The collection includes archaeological artefacts dating back to the Neolithic period, traditional household items, coins, musical instruments and examples of Azerbaijani national costumes. Ambassador learnt the museum's important role in preserving and promoting the region's historical legacy.

The visit provided an opportunity to gain deeper insight into the rich cultural, historical and natural heritage of western Azerbaijan and to further strengthen cultural understanding and people-to-people ties between India and Azerbaijan. (ANI)

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