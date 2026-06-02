Red Sprites Over Tibet: Stunning Video Captures Rare Glowing Pillars Of Light Exploding In Upper Atmosphere (Watch)

A breathtaking video capturing towering pillars of red light flashing high above an intense thunderstorm in Tibet has drawn widespread attention online. The rare upper-atmospheric phenomenon, resembling massive glowing tendrils stretching toward space, occurred during a severe weather event over the region. Known scientifically as "red sprites," these striking crimson structures were filmed erupting above the cloud tops, providing a vivid display that offers both visual drama and significant scientific value.

What Are Red Sprites?

Unlike ordinary lightning that strikes downward toward the ground or moves between clouds within the troposphere, red sprites develop much higher in the atmosphere. These bursts occur in the mesosphere, typically reaching altitudes between 50 and 90 kilometers above the Earth's surface. Scientists classify red sprites as Transient Luminous Events (TLEs). They are ultra-fast, brief flashes of light triggered by powerful lightning discharges lower in the storm. When these large, underlying lightning strikes create massive electrical field changes, the field extends upward and excites nitrogen molecules in the higher atmosphere, causing them to glow a distinct crimson red. Double Rainbow Viral Video: Central Texas Witnesses Rare Atmospheric Phenomenon Over Lake Travis.

While sprites can take on various shapes-including structures resembling jellyfish, carrots, or branching tendrils-the footage from Tibet documented the dramatic column-like "pillar" formations.

Why Red Sprites Remain a Mystery

The fleeting nature of red sprites makes them exceptionally difficult to capture. They last for only a few milliseconds and are rarely visible to the naked eye. Although pilots reported seeing mysterious flashes above storm systems for decades, the first photographic verification was not captured until 1989. Modern advancements in low-light imaging and high-speed cameras have allowed researchers to document them more frequently.

Tibet provides an optimal environment for monitoring these elusive atmospheric events. The region’s exceptionally high elevation features a thinner atmosphere and reduced light pollution, which drastically improves clarity. Furthermore, the powerful convective thunderstorms that develop over the plateau regularly generate the strong electrical discharges necessary to ignite TLEs. ‘Rainbow Cloud’ Spotted in Indonesia; Video Goes Viral.

Tibet Red Sprites Video

😲 STUNNING: Extremely Rare Red Sprites Spotted Flashing Over Tibet They are caused by high levels of electrical activity and form in the upper atmosphere during powerful thunderstorms. pic.twitter.com/KDrTxCNw7K — RT_India (@RT_India_news) June 2, 2026

Why Scientists Study Red Sprites

Beyond the visual spectacle, red sprites serve an important role in meteorological and atmospheric research. Scientists study TLEs to gain insights into how severe weather systems interact with the upper layers of Earth's atmosphere and the near-space environment. These events help researchers trace the transfer of electrical energy across different atmospheric layers. Additionally, the recurring electrical activity can influence global atmospheric chemistry, making the clear documentation of the phenomena over Tibet a valuable asset for ongoing climate and physics research.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 02, 2026 11:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).