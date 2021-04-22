New Delhi [India], April 22 (ANI): Indian Navy dispatched its Deep Submergence Rescue Vessel (DSRV) on to assist Indonesian Navy in search and rescue efforts for the Indonesian Submarine which was reported missing on Wednesday.

According to an official release, on 21 April, an alert was received by the Indian Navy regarding the missing Indonesian submarine. The submarine was reportedly exercising in a location 25 miles North of Bali with a crew of 53 personnel.

Submarine rescue is required to be undertaken when a submarine is reported to be missing or sunk and specialised equipment is required for underwater search to locate the disabled submarine and rescue the personnel who are trapped inside the submarine, the release said.

"India is amongst the few countries in the world capable of undertaking Search and Rescue of a disabled submarine through a DSRV. Indian Navy's DSRV system can locate a submarine upto 1000 m depth utilising its state of the art Side Scan Sonar (SSS) and Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV)," the release added.

Under the framework of comprehensive strategic partnership between India and Indonesia, the Indian Navy and the Indonesian Navy share a strong partnership of operational cooperation.

The two navies have been exercising regularly in the past and have developed synergy and interoperability which is considered important for the present mission. (ANI)

