Paris [France], July 14 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday announced that Indian students who are pursuing a master's degree in France will now be given a five-year long-term post-study visa.

Earlier, Indian students were given two-year work visa.

Also Read | Senior WA Police Officer Charged with 17 Offences for Having Sex with a 13-year-old Girl; Everything You Need to Know.

PM Modi made the announcement during his address to the Indian community at LA Seine Musicale in Paris. He also received a gala welcome from the people gathered there.

“The last time I came to France, it was decided that Indian students studying in France would be given a 2-year post-study work visa. Now, it has been decided that Indian students pursuing Masters in France will be given long-term post-study visa of 5 years,” said PM Modi in his address.

Also Read | UFO Secrets! Republican Congressman Says Humanity 'Can't Handle' Aliens After Classified Unidentified Flying Object Footage.

The Prime Minister, who arrived in Paris on Thursday on a two-day official visit, was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the airport. He was welcomed by French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne at the airport.

PM Modi called his visit to France "special" as France is celebrating its National Day and congratulated the people on the occasion.

He is attending the National Day Parade of France with French President Emmanuel Macron and called it a reflection of the "unbreakable friendship between India and France."

The Prime Minister during his address also lauded India’s growth in UPI.

PM Modi also said that in France, “an agreement has been made for the use of India's UPI...It will be started from the Eiffel Tower, and now Indian tourists would be able to make payments in Rupees, through UPI, in Eiffel Tower.”

He also said that very few people know that India and France are working on archaeological missions for a long time. “It's expanded from Chandigarh to Ladakh. Digital infrastructure is another sector that strengthens the ties between India and France,” he added.

Prime Minister Modi will be attending the Bastille Day Parade as Guest of Honour on invitation by Emmanuel Macron, President of France. This visit also marks the celebration of 25th anniversary of India-France Strategic Partnership. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)