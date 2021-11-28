Jakarta [Indonesia], November 28 (ANI/Xinhua): Indonesia has banned international visitors who have travel histories from eight African countries in the last 14 days, to prevent transmission of the new, more contagious variant of coronavirus Omicron to the country, an official said on Sunday.

Arya Pradhana Anggakara, spokesman for the Directorate General of Immigration at the Ministry of Law and Human Rights, said the eight countries are South Africa, Botswana, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Mozambique, Eswatini, and Nigeria.

"If any foreigners from those countries come, they will be immediately refused at the immigration checkpoint" Anggakara added.

This Southeast Asian country also temporarily suspended visits and limited stay visas for citizens of those countries. The policy is to take effect on Nov. 29. (ANI/Xinhua)

