Jakarta [Indonesia], July 21 (ANI): Even though COVID-19 infections continue to rage in the country, Indonesian President Joko Widodon has suggested easing coronavirus restrictions next week.

The president has been criticized by experts, who say he is putting the economy ahead of people's health, reported NHK World.

Tough restrictions placed in the country since July 3, were due to end on Tuesday in Java -- home to the capital Jakarta -- and in the leading tourist destination of Bali. Measures included having workers of non-essential businesses work from home.

Joko said that the restrictions will be extended until Sunday. He also said he wants to ease them next week if infections decline, reported NHK World.

Some cabinet members had suggested that the measures might be extended for weeks. But Joko last week called it a very delicate problem, hinting his concern over the adverse impact on the economy.

Indonesia confirmed 38,325 new infections in 24 hours, and 1,280 deaths -- the second-highest to date. Case counts have soared due to the spread of the highly transmissible Delta variant, reported NHK World. (ANI)

