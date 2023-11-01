New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) A 'network' by exchange of information amongst countries will strengthen enforcement actions and is the only lasting measure for fighting the 'transnational criminal network' in smuggling and illicit trade, DRI Principal Director General M K Singh said on Wednesday.

At the end of the three-day Global Conference on Cooperation in Enforcement Matters (GCCEM) organised by Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), officials from over 40 customs administration resolved to reinforce global cooperation in the fight against cross-border crimes.

In a statement, the finance ministry said the participants unanimously agreed on the significance of timely sharing of actionable intelligence that relies on building a strong network among the Customs administrations and international organisations.

The need to leverage the existing bilateral and multilateral engagement mechanisms, subject to respective domestic laws, for supporting greater collaboration and engagement towards enforcement against said crimes was emphasised, the ministry said.

"'Network' by exchange of information and investigative assistance will strengthen the enforcement actions and is the only lasting measure for fighting the 'transnational criminal network'," DRI Principal Director General said.

During the conference the participants including the Customs officers were urged to use the mechanism available for seeking international cooperation for pursuing transnational and organised crimes.

In her inaugural address on Monday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had stressed on the need to disrupt illicit trade, catch hold of the masterminds and break the network of syndicates with emphasis on increased coordination and cooperation among agencies.

The technical sessions covered wider issues faced world over with focus on post COVID-19 pandemic smuggling landscape and emerging trends.

Combating narcotics related cross-border crimes using new technologies, innovative means and distribution methods adopted by smuggling syndicates too were discussed in the conference.

The other technical sessions also covered best practices in combating tobacco smuggling which has become global phenomenon involving organised criminal syndicates. With a view to protect flora, fauna and heritage of regions and countries, ideas were exchanged during the sessions to counter the smuggling of natural resources including Red Sanders.

The challenge to handle the rising volumes on e-commerce and postal/express consignments due to the unique nature of e-commerce, anonymity with a very low-cost and low-risk alternative to smugglers were also discussed by more than 75 delegates representing over 40 customs administration, including Secertary General of WCO (World Customs Organization) and other international agencies.

