Brussels [Belgium], November 4 (ANI): Iran and European Union (EU) on Wednesday agreed to resume nuclear talks on November 29 in Vienna.

"The Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) will convene in a physical format on 29 November in Vienna," the EU's European External Action Service says in a statement, adding that it will be chaired by Enrique Mora on behalf of EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, reported The Times of Israel.

In Teheran, Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri, Iran's lead negotiator, confirmed the Nov 29 resumption of talks in Vienna. He tweeted that the date had been set in a phone call with Mora.

The EU statement said that the remaining parties to the deal - Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia, and Iran - would be represented.

"Participants will continue the discussions on the prospect of a possible return of the United States to the JCPOA and how to ensure the full and effective implementation of the agreement by all sides," it said.

Bagheri tweeted, "We agreed to start the negotiations aiming at the removal of unlawful and inhumane sanctions on Nov 29 in Vienna."

Meanwhile, in reaction, the US said that a deal is possible quickly if Iran is "serious" in the Vienna talks, reported The Times of Israel.

Talks have been stalled for long months following the election of a hardline new Iranian president, Ebrahim Raisi.

The US government under former President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in May 2018 and re-imposed sanctions on Iran. In response to actions undertaken by US, Iran gradually stopped implementing parts of its JCPOA commitments. (ANI)

