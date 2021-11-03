New Delhi, November 3: The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Wednesday granted an emergency use listing nod to Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine COVAXIN. The WHO said that COVAXIN is "extremely suitable" for low, middle-income countries due to easy storage requirements. After the approval from the WHO, the "Made in India" vaccine will now be recognized by other countries of the world. US Formally Recommends Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine for Children Aged 5-11.

"This emergency use listing expands the availability of vaccines, the most effective medical tools we have to end the pandemic," said Dr. Mariangela Simao, WHO Assistant-Director General for Access to Medicines and Health Products. She further added, "But we must keep up the pressure to meet the needs of all populations, giving priority to the at-risk groups who are still waiting for their first dose, before we can start declaring victory."

Notably, COVAXIN is cleared by the WHO for people above 18 years. The time span between the two doses will be four weeks. Till now, the global health agency has not recommended the use of COVAXIN on children. Meanwhile, data available for use on pregnant women is insufficient to determine efficacy. COVAXIN Gets Emergency Use Listing Nod From WHO, Approval Expands Availability of COVID-19 Vaccines.

The WHO, in a tweet, said, "#Covaxin vaccine was also reviewed by WHO's Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization (SAGE), and recommended use of this vaccine in two doses, with a dose interval of four weeks, in all age groups 18 and above. #COVID19."

Tweets By WHO:

#Covaxin was found to have 78% efficacy against #COVID19 of any severity, 14 or more days after the second dose, and is extremely suitable for low- and middle-income countries due to easy storage requirements. — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) November 3, 2021

WHO’s EUL procedure assesses the quality, safety and efficacy of #COVID19 vaccines and is a prerequisite for #COVAX vaccine supply. It also allows countries to expedite their own regulatory approval to import and administer COVID-19 vaccines.pic.twitter.com/jJyS1hiz44 — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) November 3, 2021

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar welcomed the WHO's decision. Jaishankar tweeted "Welcome @WHO's decision to grant Emergency Use Listing to #COVAXIN. It facilitates travel for many Indian citizens and contributes to vaccine equity. Also, a global recognition to PM @narendramodi's vision of an #AtmanirbharBharat. A Happier Diwali."

Tweet By S Jaishankar:

Welcome @WHO’s decision to grant Emergency Use Listing to #COVAXIN. It facilitates travel for many Indian citizens and contributes to vaccine equity. Also a global recognition to PM @narendramodi’s vision of an #AtmanirbharBharat. A Happier Diwali. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) November 3, 2021

The Bharat Biotech's vaccine is formulated from an inactivated SARS-CoV-2 antigen and is presented in single-dose vials and multidose vials of 5, 10 and 20 doses. WHO's Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunisation (SAGE) had also reviewed the vaccine on October 5. Other vaccines approved by the WHO are – Covishield, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, and China's Sinopharm.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 03, 2021 08:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).