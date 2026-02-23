Tehran [Iran], February 23 (ANI): Amidst a reported American military build-up in West Asia, Iran's foreign minister Abbas Araghchi has said that he is likely to meet with a US delegation in Geneva on Thursday for the next round of talks over the country's nuclear program.

The two sides have already held two rounds of negotiations so far this month aimed at reaching a deal.

Araghchi's remarks to US broadcaster CBS from Tehran on Sunday were cited by IRNA, the state media of Iran.

The minister said he was still working on a draft proposal to be presented to the American side, adding that a deal could be reached quickly between Tehran and Washington DC.

"We are still working on that, and we are trying to make it something which consists of elements which can accommodate both sides' concerns and interests. And we are working on those elements, and I believe that when we meet probably this Thursday in Geneva again, we can work on those elements and prepare a good text and come to a fast deal. This is my understanding. I see it quite possible," said Araghchi on the CBS interview cited by IRNA news agency.

Meanwhile, anti-government protests continued for a second consecutive day across several university campuses in Iran's two largest cities, Tehran and Mashhad, New York Times reported, citing student groups and human rights organisations, even as authorities maintain a crackdown on dissent.

The unrest comes amid growing concerns in Iran over the possibility of military conflict with the United States. There is a US military buildup in West Asia region where the USS Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group and more fighter jets have already arrived with reports that USS Gerald R Ford is also headed towards the region from the Caribbean.

US President Donald Trump's Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff had on Saturday speaking to Fox News said that Iran could be about "a week away" from producing industrial-grade bomb-making material.

Witkoff told Fox News that Iran has enriched uranium up to 60 per cent, which he argued exceeds levels needed for civilian nuclear purposes.

Iranian foreign minister Arigachi told CBS 'Face the Nation' that the US wants to find a resolution for Iran's peaceful nuclear program, the "only way is diplomacy."

"And we have proved this in the past and I believe that still there is a good chance to have a diplomatic solution which is based on a win-win game, and a solution is at our reach. So, there is no need for any military build-up, and a military build-up cannot help it and can pressurize us," Arigachi said.

Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner and Witkoff had met with Araghchi in Geneva on Tuesday.

Oman's foreign minister Badr Albusaidi has said that the next round of Iran-US talks will be held in Geneva, Switzerland on February 26 "with a positive push to go the extra mile towards finalizing the deal," according to Oman News Agency.

US and Iran resumed diplomacy earlier this month in Muscat with a second round held in Geneva.

Trump said Friday morning he is considering a limited strike against Iran if it does not forge a deal with the US to constrain its nuclear program, according to the White House pool report.

On Thursday, Trump said he thought 10 to 15 days is "enough time" for Tehran to reach a deal with the US. "We're going to make a deal or get a deal one way or the other," Trump had said on Thursday.

The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday that the president is considering an initial, limited military strike on military or government sites. If Iran still does not agree to US demands, the president could then order a large strike campaign against the regime.

Last June in US has struck three of Iran's nuclear sites in a 12-day-long operation titled Midnight Hammer that was led by Israel.

The US wants Iran to give up its nuclear program and scale back its missile program. Tehran has repeatedly claimed that its enrichment of uranium is only for peaceful purposes. (ANI)

