The US men’s ice hockey team secured its first Olympic gold medal in 46 years on Sunday, defeating Canada 2-1 in a dramatic sudden-death overtime final at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Games. While the victory mirrored the historic "Miracle on Ice," the celebration was quickly overshadowed by a provocative social media post from the White House that have deepened the diplomatic rift between the two North American neighbors.

The game reached its climax when star forward Jack Hughes scored the winning goal just 1 minute and 41 seconds into the three-on-three overtime period. The victory, which occurred exactly 46 years to the day since the U.S. defeated the Soviet Union in 1980, touched off celebrations across the United States.

US President Donald Trump took to Truth Social shortly after the final whistle, writing: “Congratulations to our great U.S.A. Ice Hockey team. THEY WON THE GOLD. WOW!” Penisgate to Broken Medals: The Growing List of 2026 Winter Olympics Scandals (Watch Videos).

However, the tone shifted when the official White House account on X (formerly Twitter) shared an image depicting a bald eagle pouncing on a Canada goose. The post appeared to be a direct rebuttal to a 2025 statement by former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who had previously asserted that the US could "never take our game."

US vs Canada: The '51st State' Controversy

The sporting rivalry has been intensified by months of geopolitical friction. Since his return to office, President Trump has repeatedly suggested that Canada should be annexed as the 51st state of the US, citing trade deficits and border security concerns as justification for "economic force."

The rhetoric has transformed what is usually a friendly athletic competition into a symbolic "tariff derby." In Canada, the proposal has been met with near-unanimous condemnation. Current Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, who recently appeared in a campaign ad wearing Team Canada gear with the slogan "Never 51", has been a vocal critic of the administration's transactional approach to diplomacy.

Economic Warfare and Global Shifts

The Olympic final follows a year of escalating trade hostility. Most recently, the U.S. administration threatened to impose 100 percent tariffs on Canadian imports following Ottawa’s decision to sign a strategic trade deal with Beijing.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos last month, Prime Minister Carney described the current state of US-Canada relations as a "rupture," accusing Washington of using economic integration as a weapon. Mark Carney Davos Speech Goes Viral: Why Canada’s PM Says the US-Led World Order Has ‘Ruptured’.

"We are in the midst of a rupture, not a transition," Carney said. "Great powers have begun using supply chains as vulnerabilities to be exploited."

Reaction in Ottawa Over Eagle-and-Goose Imagery

While Canadian hockey fans expressed heartbreak over the overtime loss, Canadian politicians have remained largely silent regarding the White House’s eagle-and-goose imagery.

The silence comes as Ottawa reportedly weighs its options for further "de-risking" its economy from the United States. Analysts suggest that the aggressive social media posture from Washington may further push Canada to diversify its trade partnerships with the European Union and Asia.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (White House). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 23, 2026 12:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).