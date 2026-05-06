World News | Iran Rejects UAE's Claims of Tehran Targeting Civilian Sites, Warns Against Retaliatory Action

Tehran [Iran], May 6 (ANI): Iran on Tuesday (local time) strongly denied allegations by the United Arab Emirates that it carried out missile attacks on civilian sites and facilities after recent drone and missile strikes on the emirate's Fujairah, a strategically vital energy hub on the UAE's eastern seaboard, while warning against any retaliatory measures from Emirati territory.

According to a statement attributed to Iran's state broadcaster, IRIB, a spokesperson for Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters said that the armed forces of the Islamic Republic had not conducted any missile or drone operations against the UAE in recent days, while criticising the UAE leadership and urging it not to align with external powers, referring to the US and Israel.

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"The armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran have not carried out any missile or drone operations against the UAE in the past few days, and if any action had been taken, we would have announced it firmly and clearly. Therefore, the report of that country's Ministry of Defence is absolutely denied and is devoid of any truth," the spokesperson said, as quoted by IRIB.

The Central Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters is Iran's highest operational command unit that coordinates operations between the Army and the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC).

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The spokesperson alleged that the UAE has become a base for foreign military presence, which Iran described as detrimental to regional stability.

Iran further cautioned against what it termed "incitement" and "slander", saying such actions distort the international environment and do not contribute to resolving tensions.

"It is announced to the officials and statesmen of the Emirates that your country, as an Islamic land, should not become a den of Americans and Zionists and their military forces and equipment, and betray the Islamic world and Muslims. You should not fall into the trap of Americans and Zionists and, instead of confronting the infidels and polytheists and not cooperating with them, subject the Muslim nation of Iran to a cowardly media attack, unjustified slander, and incitement," the spokesperson added, as quoted by IRIB.

The spokesperson added that Iran had exercised restraint so far "for the sake of the security and well-being" of people in the UAE, but issued a warning of consequences if actions were taken from Emirati territory against Iranian interests.

"We warn that if any action is taken from UAE soil against Iranian islands, ports, and coasts of our country, we will give a crushing and regretful response," they stated, as quoted by IRIB.

The remarks come after a sharp rebuke from the UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which denounced the "renewed unprovoked Iranian aggression" involving the deployment of drones and missiles.

The Ministry verified that the three Indian citizens were caught in the crossfire of Iran's strikes directed at "civilian sites and facilities".

Following the attack, India condemned the missile strikes, terming the act as "unacceptable" and joining international voices in calling for an immediate cessation of hostilities targeting civilian infrastructure.

MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, in an official statement on the attack on Fujairah, emphasised India's stance on the escalating regional situation and noted that the targeting of innocent civilians must cease and reiterated that India continues to stand for "dialogue and diplomacy" to restore peace and stability across West Asia.

Meanwhile, on Monday, the UAE's Ministry of Defence reported the detection of "four cruise missiles launched from Iran" aimed at multiple locations across the country. The Ministry clarified that loud noises reported in various regions were the "result of successful interception of the aerial threats". (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)