World News | Iran's FM Araghchi Likely to Visit India for BRICS Foreign Ministers Meeting: Sources

Tehran [Iran], May 11 (ANI): Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi is reportedly likely to visit India to attend the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting to be held in the capital from May 14 to 15.

The visit comes at a time of heightened geopolitical significance and underlines the deepening engagement between New Delhi and Tehran within the expanded BRICS framework.

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Iran had joined BRICS in 2024 alongside Egypt, Ethiopia, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

Earlier as per reports citing Iranian sources, it was reported that Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs, Kazem Gharibabadi, was also likely to attend the BRICS Summit later this week.

Also Read | Iran's FM Abbas Araghchi Likely To Visit India for BRICS Foreign Ministers Meeting: Sources.

India officially assumed the BRICS Chairmanship on January 1 this year, taking over from Brazil. This marks the fourth time India has held the presidency of the influential bloc, having previously hosted summits in 2012, 2016, and 2021.

Russia had on April 29 said that its Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will participate in the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting in India.

In a post on X, the Foreign Ministry said that Lavrov would be in India from May 14-15.

TASS reported, citing the Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova, that the event will provide a valuable platform for substantive discussions on current international issues and prospects for strengthening global governance.

"On May 14-15, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will attend a full-format meeting of BRICS foreign ministers in New Delhi," she said.

TASS, citing Zakharova, reported that the event, chaired by India, will provide a valuable platform for substantive discussions on current international issues and prospects for strengthening global governance, particularly regarding countries representing the global majority.

"Special attention will be given to enhancing strategic partnerships in preparation for the 18th BRICS summit, which is also scheduled to take place in New Delhi this September," she added.

Meanwhile, the meeting of BRICS Deputy Foreign Ministers and Special Envoys for the Middle East and North Africa (BRICS MENA) was held on April 23-24 in the national capital, where views were exchanged on the current regional developments.

BRICS brings together eleven major emerging markets and developing countries of the world: Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and the United Arab Emirates. It serves as a useful platform for consultation and cooperation on contemporary issues having global as well as regional significance, and issues of global political and economic governance.

India, which holds the 2026 chairship of BRICS Chairship is guided by the theme "Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability", reflecting a people-centric and humanity-first approach articulated by the Prime Minister at the 17th BRICS Summit held in 2025 at Rio de Janeiro. (ANI)

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