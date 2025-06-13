Dubai, Jun 13 (AP) The Israeli army said Friday that it struck an Iranian nuclear site in Isfahan. Iran did not immediately acknowledge the claim.

An Israeli army spokesman, Brig Gen Effie Defrin, said an attack was still ongoing at the nuclear technology site in Isfahan, some 350 km southeast of Tehran, that employs thousands of nuclear scientists.

Isfahan also is home to three Chinese research reactors and laboratories associated with the country's atomic programme. (AP)

