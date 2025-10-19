Gaza City [Palestine], October 19 (ANI): The Israeli army has carried out 47 violations of the ceasefire agreement since it took effect in early October, resulting in 38 deaths and 143 injuries, Palestinian officials said, Al Jazeera reported.

The ongoing conflict has had a devastating toll since October 2023. Israel's military operations in Gaza have killed at least 68,116 people and wounded 170,200. In Israel, 1,139 people were killed during the October 7 attacks, and about 200 were taken captive.

Amid this context of ongoing casualties and tensions, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday ordered the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt to remain closed "until further notice," linking the closure directly to Hamas' handling of Israeli hostages' bodies.

The Rafah border crossing was the only exit from Gaza not directly controlled by Israel, making it a critical humanitarian and logistical lifeline for residents of the besieged enclave. Its periodic closures reflect the complex political and security conditions in the region.

According to the Prime Minister's Office, "PM Netanyahu instructed that the Rafah border crossing will not open until further notice. Its opening will be under consideration in accordance with the manner in which Hamas implements its part in return of the deceased hostages and implementation of the agreed-upon framework."

Hamas has handed over two more captives' bodies to Israel. The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) confirmed that the coffins were transferred into Red Cross custody and are on their way to Israeli personnel in Gaza. The IDF added that Hamas is required to return all remaining hostages under the agreement, highlighting ongoing tensions over compliance with the ceasefire.

Earlier, the Palestinian Embassy in Cairo had announced that the Rafah crossing would reopen on Monday, October 20, following coordination with Egyptian authorities. The reopening was intended to allow Palestinian citizens residing in Egypt to return to the Gaza Strip.

The embassy added that further logistical details regarding gathering points and departure times would be communicated directly to those affected.

Meanwhile, Hamas accused Netanyahu of using "flimsy pretexts to disrupt" the ceasefire deal. At the same time, protesters in Tel Aviv rallied, demanding that the government secure the return of all remains from Gaza. (ANI)

