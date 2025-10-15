Hamas on Tuesday, October 14, executed eight blindfolded men publicly in Gaza, hours after a US-brokered peace deal with Israel, sparking international outrage. The men, accused of being "collaborators with Israel," were shot in front of a cheering crowd, with little evidence presented beyond the video footage. The disturbing execution comes amid ongoing clashes between Hamas security units and Palestinian clans, as the group consolidates control over Gaza. The video surfaced just as Israeli forces withdrew from Gaza City, and Hamas’s new Deterrence Force intensified street patrols. Gaza Peace Deal: First Phase of Ceasefire Agreement Between Israel and Hamas Goes Into Effect, Says Report.

Hamas Executes 8 Blindfolded Men in Gaza (Viewer Discretion Required)

Hamas executes people in Gaza. pic.twitter.com/q6Pfe3ktPZ — Daniel Cohen (@dancohens) October 14, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Daniel Cohen), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

