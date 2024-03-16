Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Tel Aviv [Israel], March 16 (ANI/TPS): The Israel Defense Forces confirmed it carried out an airstrike in Lebanon that killed a senior Hamas figure.

The IDF said that an aircraft killed Hadi Ali Mustafa and Samir Fendi in Tyre.

Mustafa was responsible for Hamas's terror activities internationally, overseeing attacks against Israeli and Jewish targets in countries around the world.

He operated under the direction of Fendi, who was an associate of Saleh Arouri, who was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Beirut in January.

The IDF released footage of the strike.

The strike came one day after Hezbollah fired 100 rockets at Israel, triggering sirens across the Galilee.

Israel retaliated with airstrikes in Southern Lebanon, and its deepest airstrike since October 7 in the northeast area of Baalbek. (ANI/TPS)

