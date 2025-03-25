Jamshedpur (Jharkhand) [India], March 25 (ANI): In an initiative to revolutionize education through immersive learning, the Embassy of Israel in India, TSF, and Society for All-Round Development (SARD) have launched 'KAUSHALYAN VR on Wheels', a cutting-edge mobile learning lab designed to ignite curiosity, creativity, and innovation among students in Jamshedpur and the surrounding region.

According to the Israel Embassy in India statement, Fares Saeb, Deputy Chief of Mission, Embassy of Israel in India, along with the CEO of TSF and Sudhir Bhatnagar, CEO of SARD, attended the lab's launch.

The initiative aims to bring next-generation Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) learning tools directly to students, bridging the digital divide and creating unparalleled educational opportunities for tribal communities in Jharkhand and Kaushalyan.

According to Israel Embassy in India statement, the 'KAUSHALYAN VR on Wheels' mobile lab is a game-changer in experiential learning, equipped with 40 VR headsets for fully immersive experiences, 1,200+ augmented reality models and 800+ virtual reality experiences, 20 world tour content modules to explore global landmarks and historical sites, curriculum-aligned VR & AR simulations in science, mathematics, and social studies to enhance comprehension and retention, AI-powered interactive English language learning modules to boost communication skills, career exploration programs offering virtual job shadowing experiences to guide students toward future career paths, Umety VR content development tools enabling students and teachers to create custom learning experiences.

Designed with an interactive panel and flexible seating, the mini-bus enables both indoor and outdoor learning, fostering engagement and innovation among students.

In a statement, Fares Saeb expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration. He said, "Israel is known for innovation, and we are proud to contribute to this transformative initiative. 'KAUSHALYAN VR on Wheels' is not just a project--it is a movement that will redefine the way students learn, bringing the world to their fingertips. We deeply appreciate TSF's commitment to supporting communities in remote areas with cutting-edge immersive technology, including VR, AR, and WebXR solutions."

The TSF CEO emphasised the significance of immersive education and called education the key to empowerment. The CEO expressed gratitude to the Israeli Embassy for its support in advancing education in Jharkhand.

"Education is the key to empowerment. By integrating immersive technology, we are bridging the gap between traditional education and the digital future, ensuring equal access to high-quality learning for all students, regardless of their background. We are grateful for the Embassy of Israel's support in advancing education in Jharkhand," the TSF CEO said.

Sudhir Bhatnagar acknowledged the collaborative effort behind this pioneering initiative. He expressed gratitude to the Israeli government and TSF for their generosity in supporting this initiative.

In a statement, Bhatnagar said, "We extend our sincere gratitude to the Government of Israel and TSF for their generosity in supporting this one-of-a-kind initiative. As a CAPEX and OPEX partner, their commitment ensures that 'KAUSHALYAN VR on Wheels' will empower students, teachers, and communities--especially tribal youth--by transforming education through immersive technology. This initiative will serve as a catalyst for change in education across the region." In a statement, Israel's Embassy in India said, "With a mission to enhance digital accessibility, improve learning engagement, and strengthen career readiness, 'KAUSHALYAN VR on Wheels' is set to impact thousands of students, educators, and young learners across Jamshedpur and Kaushalyan. By making high-tech learning mobile and inclusive, this initiative serves as a beacon of change, ensuring that education is immersive, interactive, and inspiring." (ANI)

