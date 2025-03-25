Tel Aviv [Israel], March 25 (ANI): Israel's military has announced that a Hezbollah commander, Hassan Kamal Halawi, was killed in an Israeli drone strike in southern Lebanon's Nabatieh on Monday, The Times of Israel reported.

The IDF said it targeted and killed the chief of Hezbollah's anti-tank missile unit, Hassan Kamal Halawi, in southern Lebanon. It said that Halawi was responsible for several terror attacks against Israel and continued to engage in terrorist activity against Israeli civilians.

In a statement, the Israeli army said, "During the war, Halawi was responsible for numerous terror attacks against the State of Israel. He facilitated the movement of operatives and the supply of weapons into southern Lebanon. In recent months, Halawi continued to engage in terrorist activity against Israeli civilians." The IDF said that Halawi was targeted as he posed a threat to Israel, The Times of Israel reported.

Earlier on Saturday, Israel's military conducted multiple waves of airstrikes across Lebanon, targeting suspected Hezbollah sites. Lebanese Health Ministry said that at least seven people were killed and 40 others were injured in strikes on Saturday, CNN reported.

On Saturday evening, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz directed army to carry out a "second wave" of attacks on southern and eastern Lebanon in response to Hezbollah rocket fire toward Israel and "in continuation of the first wave of attacks this morning," according to a statement released by Israel Prime Minister's office, CNN reported.

The statement further said, "The Lebanese government is responsible for everything that happens on its territory." The barrages marked the most significant eruption of violence between Israel and Hezbollah since a ceasefire was implemented.

The IDF said its latest strikes targeted "Hezbollah command centers, infrastructure sites, terrorists, rocket launchers, and a weapons storage facility." It said the strikes were conducted to at least five projectiles fired from within Lebanon toward Israel; three were intercepted by the Israeli air force, and two did not cross the border.

In a statement, Katz said, "We promised security to the Galilee communities - and that is exactly what will happen."

Hezbollah has denied any involvement and said that it was committed to the truce. Hezbollah accused Israel of using the rocket fire as a "pretext" to target Lebanon, CNN reported.

Lebanon's presidency has condemned "attempts to drag once again into a cycle of violence." According to the statement, Lebanon President Joseph Aoun had directed the army to protect the people of Lebanon and investigate the rocket attacks. (ANI)

